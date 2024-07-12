Criminal: Luke Evans joins Prime Video’s Ed Brubaker adaptation

The Prime Video series adaptation of Criminal , the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips, has been steadily building up its cast in recent weeks, and now Variety reports that the latest actor to join the ensemble is Luke Evans, whose credits include Fast & Furious 6, Beauty and the Beast, Dracula Untold, and the Hobbit films. For Criminal, Evans is taking on the role of “ Tracy Lawless, who was pushed out of the outlaw life of his family (his father is the legendary Teeg Lawless and Ricky is his little brother) at the age of 18 when a judge gave him a choice of prison or the military. In the Army, Tracy thrived, his wild outlaw instincts getting funneled into the strict discipline of the military. He was placed into the Special Forces and trained to be an expert in covert operations and guerilla warfare. But underneath it all, the Lawless blood still pumps in his heart. “

Evans’ co-stars will include Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Adria Arjona (Hit Man), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Pat Healy (Better Call Saul), Taylor Selé (BMF), Logan Browning (Dear White People), Gus Halper (Rustin), Aliyah Camacho (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul), Marvin Jones III (Halo), Michael Xavier (Wild Cards), Dominic Burgess (Palm Royale), John Hawkes (True Detective), and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Criminal tells “ the interweaving saga of several generations of families tied together by the crimes and murders of the past. ” The official logline for the series says it will show viewers an interlocking universe of crime stories .

Hunnam will be playing the lead character, “Leo, a brilliant master thief who sees all the angles, and specializes in plans with no guns and no violence. Like a chess player, Leo thinks three moves ahead. Other crooks think he’s a coward, especially compared to his father Tommy, who went to jail for murdering the most feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless.” Arjona is taking on the role of Greta, “a sharp-tongued top-level car thief and driver and the widowed mother of Angie. Ever since her husband died in a bank job gone bad, Greta has been battling with herself about how to escape the only life she’s ever known – and the only place she’s ever thrived. The problem is, she’s good at this. She’s looking for a big score, a lump of money she can use like a gun to shoot her and Angie out of this life and into another one.” Jenkins’ character is Ivan, “Leo’s dad’s best friend, and has always been an uncle figure to him. He used to be a robber and criminal, but is now currently suffering from dementia. Leo is trying to care for him but realizes he’s more work than he can handle.” Hardison is playing Gnarly, “an old friend of Leo and Ivan. Gnarly was his nickname as a boxer back in the 1970s and it’s all anyone calls him. He walks with a limp, an old one. Gnarly’s a local legend, and he can go from warm to fierce in a heartbeat. He commands respect, partly because he can inflict massive physical damage, even at his advanced age — and partly because he has the authority and gravitas to stop other men in their tracks.”

Clarke’s character is Mallory, “a slick and daring armed robber, as quick with a gun as she is with her wits. Part of a heist crew with Ricky Lawless, who she’s in a passionate Bonnie-and-Clyde-like affair with. Mallory is a woman on the edge, living on the wrong side of the law and hiding secrets that will bring her and her entire crew into the danger zone.“ Halper will portray Ricky Lawless, “an unstable guy who likes booze, coke, and speed (and not within moderation), Ricky has known Leo since they were teenagers. Like Leo, he’s the son of a criminal — only his dad was the most-feared man in the city, Teeg Lawless.” Camacho will play Angie, “Greta’s daughter. Angie is sharp, alert and maybe a little too adult for her age. Having lost her father at a young age, it is only she and her mom making their way through life. She has an idea of the kind of business her mom is in, no matter how much Greta tries to shield her.” Mando’s character is Jeff, “a plainclothes Vice detective who pretty much hates all of humanity, and he’s looking to make a score screwing over anyone and everyone that is in his way. The kind of bad cop who uses his badge to shove others around and get them to do his bidding.” Jones III is Chester, “crime boss Sebastian Hyde’s fearsome chief enforcer. Much like a seven-foot-tall man becoming a basketball player whether he likes it or not, Chester was drafted into the criminal life for his size and fearsomeness. He’s no sadist, relying on his reputation and intelligence to get his way. He speaks softly most of the time, but the threat of sudden and deadly violence is always there.” Xavier is playing Terry, “another criminal, a good friend of Leo, a tough armed robber with a big heart, stepdad to Angie and the love of Greta’s life.” And Burgess is Delron, “a large man with a large appetite and large emotions. Delron is facing a trial in the next few days, and he’s at the mercy of a few powers that be in the criminal organization he works for. “

Hawkes is set to play Sebastian Hyde, “a hard man who is six months out from a stroke, and now walks with a cane. Once the biggest shark in the shark tank, Hyde is now showing his humanity a bit — maybe a bit too much. The owner of a gambling club, the kind of man whose name is accompanied by fear, Hyde can be both amused by someone one minute, and a ruthless enforcer the next.” Healy’s character is Seymour, “a veteran thief and one-time part of Leo’s dad’s crew. Seymour does what he has to stay alive and get rich while trying to survive in the criminal world.” Selé has been cast as Royal, “the manager of Sebastian Hyde’s gambling club, and he is sharp-dressed and menacing. Royal is ruthless and will do whatever he needs to protect himself and move forward in the underworld.” And Browning is playing Jenny, “an Internal Affairs detective with a dry sense of humor and an absurdly calm demeanor. She presents as an even-tempered woman who appears to be without a care in the world. Jenny is very smart; her father was a criminal and she loves her job — which gives her the right to question, harass, terrify and imprison cops all day long. Jenny was raised with Leo as her playmate/buddy/blood brother for life.”

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the filmmaking duo behind Half Nelson, Sugar, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Mississippi Grind, Captain Marvel, and Freaky Tales, will be directing the first four episodes of Criminal. Brubaker has written the script for the pilot and will serve as showrunner of the series alongside Jordan Harper (Hightown). Brubaker and Harper are also executive producing with Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, Phillip Barnett, and Legendary Television.

Are you interested in Criminal? What do you think of the cast of this show – and are you glad to hear that Luke Evans is part of the group? Let us know by leaving a comment below.