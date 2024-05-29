Criminal: Adria Arjona, Richard Jenkins to star in Prime Video’s Ed Brubaker adaptation

Adria Arjona and Richard Jenkins have signed on to star in Prime Video’s series adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s Criminal graphic novels

By
Richard Jenkins

At the start of the year, it was announced that Criminal, the Eisner Award-winning graphic novel series written by Ed Brubaker and illustrated by Sean Phillips, is getting a series adaptation from Prime Video. Now Variety reports that Adria Arjona of Morbius and the upcoming Netflix release Hit Man and Richard Jenkins of The Shape of Water and The Visitor are set to star in the series.

Criminal tells “the interweaving saga of several generations of families tied together by the crimes and murders of the past.” The official logline for the series says it will show viewers an interlocking universe of crime stories.

Brubaker has written the script for the pilot and will serve as showrunner of the series alongside Jordan Harper (Hightown). Brubaker and Harper are also executive producing with Sean Phillips, Sarah Carbiener, Phillip Barnett, and Legendary Television.

Arjona is taking on the role of Greta, “a sharp-tongued top-level car thief and driver and the widowed mother of Angie. Ever since her husband died in a bank job gone bad, Greta has been battling with herself about how to escape the only life she’s ever known – and the only place she’s ever thrived. The problem is, she’s good at this. She’s looking for a big score, a lump of money she can use like a gun to shoot her and Angie out of this life and into another one.” Jenkins’ character is Ivan, “Leo’s dad’s best friend, and has always been an uncle figure to him. He used to be a robber and criminal, but is now currently suffering from dementia. Leo is trying to care for him but realizes he’s more work than he can handle.” Now we wait to find out who will be playing Angie and Leo (and Leo’s dad).

Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden, the filmmaking duo behind Half Nelson, Sugar, It’s Kind of a Funny Story, Mississippi Grind, Captain Marvel, and Freaky Tales, will be directing the first four episodes of Criminal.

Are you interested in Criminal? What do you think of Adria Arjona and Richard Jenkins signing on to star in the series? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Variety
