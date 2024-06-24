D.E.B.S. reunion sparks sequel discussion for the cult film

Discipline, Energy, Beauty and Strength are all you need to create D.E.B.S. And that’s everything stars Sara Foster and Meagan Good brought to fans at a recent anniversary screening of the 2004 LGBT fav.

At the D.E.B.S. screening – which not only coincides with the 20th anniversary of the movie but also Pride Month – Meagan Good, who played leader Max, said, “This film, for me, was an opportunity to do something different. And then it became something where, now when people come up to me and they say, ‘Oh, I loved this movie’ or ‘this movie really inspired me’ or ‘made me feel seen,’ it wasn’t just an opportunity to do something different. It was an opportunity to be a part of something that’s important and fantastic.”

Sara Foster, who played fellow squad gal Amy, also noted just how special D.E.B.S. is not only to fans but her own life. “I will say that in 20 years, a lot of good things have happened to me in my life. And to this day, one of the best things is people coming up to me and saying, ‘D.E.B.S. made me feel comfortable being who I am. D.E.B.S. made me realize who I am, who I want to be.’” Foster admitted her career has been far from stellar — she did land the relaunch of 90210 but has mostly stayed out of sight — but that D.E.B.S. is just the sort of movie she wants to be remembered for.

And that will only hold stronger if another D.E.B.S. star gets a say. While it would have been awesome to get the entire D.E.B.S. cast completely reunited, Jordan’s Brewster did at least send a video for attendees, urging writer/director Angela Robinson – whose own short inspired the movie – to get moving on a sequel.

D.E.B.S. had a dismal box office outing, taking in under $100,000 during its short run. But the continued support from fans, as well as its cast and director, shows that there could be enough legs for a follow-up.