Daniel Radcliffe pays tribute to Maggie Smith: “The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her”

This morning, it was revealed that Dame Maggie Smith had died at the age of 89. While we’re still deeply saddened by the news, it’s been heartwarming to see tributes to the iconic actress pouring in from across Hollywood. Daniel Radcliffe, who starred alongside Maggie Smith in David Copperfield and the Harry Potter franchise, posted his own tribute, praising the actress as a “ fierce intellect ” with a “ gloriously sharp tongue. “

“ The first time I met Maggie Smith I was 9 years old and we were reading through scenes for ‘David Copperfield,’ which was my first job. I knew virtually nothing about her other than that my parents were awestruck at the fact that I would be working with her, ” Radcliffe said in a statement. “ The other thing I knew about her was that she was a Dame, so the first thing I asked her when we met was ‘would you like me to call you Dame?’ at which she laughed and said something to the effect of ‘don’t be ridiculous!’ I remember feeling nervous to meet her and then her putting me immediately at ease. She was incredibly kind to me on that shoot, and then I was lucky enough to go on working with her for another 10 years on the ‘Harry Potter’ films.”

Radcliffe continued, “ She was a fierce intellect, a gloriously sharp tongue, could intimidate and charm in the same instant and was, as everyone will tell you, extremely funny. I will always consider myself amazingly lucky to have been able to work with her, and to spend time around her on set. The word legend is overused but if it applies to anyone in our industry then it applies to her. Thank you Maggie. “

Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley in the franchise, also paid tribute to Smith. “ You will be so missed by the Harry Potter community. My favorite scene with Maggie was when we were all learning to dance for the Yule Ball, ” Wright wrote on social media. “ She embodied that perfect balance of sass and loving care that McGonagall has. She kept Gryffindors on their toes. My deepest condolences to Maggie’s family at this time. “

Smith’s performance as Professor McGonagall is cemented in the minds of fans who grew up with the movies. Much like Smith herself, McGonagall was a stern yet loving figure with a dry sense of humour. It’s a tough loss, but her work in Harry Potter (not to mention all her other wonderful projects) will live on for a new generation.