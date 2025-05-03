Interview With Artist Sarah Atwa (Awesome Art)

For years, Awesome Art has been about two things only – awesome art and the artists that create it. With that in mind, we thought why not take the first week of the month to showcase these awesome artists even more? Welcome to “Awesome Artist Interviews” In this column, we are focusing on one artist and the awesome art that they create, whether they be amateur, up and coming, or well established. The goal is to uncover these artists so even more people become familiar with them. We ask these artists a few questions to see their origins, influences, and more. If you are an awesome artist or know someone that should be featured, feel free to contact me at any time at [email protected] month we are very pleased to bring you the awesome art of…

Sarah Atwa

Sarah Atwa is a digital artist and graphic designer based in Giza, Egypt (yes, the pyramids are in her backyard, kinda!) with her cat Sukkar art directing.

Born in Giza, Egypt and graduated from Faculty of Arts, Department of Oriental Languages and Literature, Cairo University. Despite not having an academic background in art, it has been a lifelong passion.

What started as a hobby, became a career in 2013 as graphic designer, and after teaching herself how to paint digitally, illustration became an essential part of Sarah’s journey. She started to make posters since 2019 and joined the 1st Poster Posse Protege Programme which has given her the guidance and confidence to create more interesting posters and participating in events & shows like AMP’s 30X30 & Terror Twos Vol 1 & 2 Despite being new to the poster scene, Sarah has collaborated with independent studios, and publishers such as Tandem Pictures and Printed in Blood. Recently she released her a DC print with Moor Art Gallery and Sideshow Collectibles.

JOBLO: What got you started as an artist?

SARAH: Well, I’ve always loved to play with paint more than other toys when I was a kid, and it was one of the most effective ways to keep me busy. But the real spark came when I watched Daredevil on tv when I was twelve.

Who were some of your favorite artists growing up?

After watching Daredevil I knew what a comic book was – I barely had access to the internet then- and when I saw the cover art I got even more interested and decided that I will specialize in covers and posters.

Some of the ones that are still engraved in my mind was Alex Maleev’s work on Daredevil, David Mack as well, Jim Lee on Batman, & Alex Ross.

Who do you really dig these days, follow on Instagram?

Instagram is flowing with amazing artists but these are the ones I’m digging in no particular order: Lucas Tetrault, Chris Koehler, Courtney Autumn Martin, Kevin Bravo, Cheryl Savala, Cherie Chapman, Eileen Steinbach Aka SG Posters, Danny Schlitz, Phill Shelly, Liza Shmuska, Hannah Gillingham, Haley Turnbull, Chris Barnes Aka Brutal Posters, Nuno Sarnadas Aka Dark Design, Shimhaq, Dakota Randall, Bryan Johnson, Ryan Shumate, Ryan Button, Jorge Teles, Leah Kellaway, Samar AlKaabi, Orlando Arocena, Sharon Burton, Those are very few of the ones I keep a very close eye on..

What advice would you have for budding artists today?

Taking a break is part of the process. Taking care of your mental health is part of the process. Comparison to others is lethal to an artist. Luck follows hard work. And believe me there’s more work to it than just creating and polishing the artwork.

What should we be looking out for from you in the future?

Currently I’m focusing on my full time job, but I’m available if there’s any interesting project coming along, hit me up through my socials or email and please, please, state your budget!

Being a fansite, we have to ask you… What are some of your favorite movies/TV shows of all time?

A LOT..: Daredevil (movie-and tv shows), Moon Knight, BVS, The Fall, Miss Pettigrew Lives For A Day, Power Rangers: The Movie, Gladiator, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider (2017), Lilo And Stitch, Lion King, Belfast, Brooklyn, Song Of The Sea, The Last Of Us, SHERLOCK (BBC), Anna And The King, The Night Of Counting The Years, The Mummy Trilogy, The Green Knight, Coda, Blue Eye Samurai, Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Doctor Strange, Steel Magnolias, Mystic Pizza, The Ocean Trilogy, Sleepy Hollow, The Imitation Game, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, Paddington, Ted Lasso, The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button, Jumanji (Robin Williams), Mrs. Doubtfire, Aladdin, Hook, Bicentennial Man, Patch Adams, Flubber, Big Fish, Spider-Man (Toby- Andrew)

That’s just a portion of what I watch for comfort anytime!

Scroll down to check out some of our favorite art pieces from Sarah as we continue to follow her journey across her social media hubs: Instagram / Bluesky / Cara / InPrnt Store / Batman Print

Assassins Creed: Shadows

Batman

Batman

Berzerk!

Bram Stokers Dracula

Captain America

Daredevil

Daredevil

Dune

God Of War

Green Knight

Green Knight

Green Knight

Halloween

Hook

House of the Dragon

Iron Man

John Wick

Nomadland

Poor Things

Sherlock

Spider-Gwen

Star Wars: Ahsoka

The Thing