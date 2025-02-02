New Daredevil: Born Again art shows new logo, gritty NYC vibe

With just over one month to go before the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again, new promotional shots and a look at the fresh logo have arrived, all of which is completely in line with the dark edge that the show has been teasing.

Hitting the web ahead of the March 4th debut, the promo art for Daredevil: Born Again is noted for deep reds, grays and blacks, immediately pointing towards a tone that the character and property haven’t yet reached. We also get a look at some chief baddies, including Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and a more subtle nod to Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), as Daredevil is seen in front of New York City which looks to be targeted within a bullseye…We also get a look at the new logo, an update of the famous “double D”, all of which you can see courtesy of Daredevil Shots below:

First look at the DD logo from ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ pic.twitter.com/ranZmN32nQ — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) February 2, 2025

New promo art featuring Daredevil and Kingpin for ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’. pic.twitter.com/PiaoCyeKtg — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) February 2, 2025

We’ve been hearing a lot about the tonal shift for Daredevil: Born Again for quite some time now and it’s definitely one of the bigger draws for the show. As showrunner Dario Scardapane has previously stated, the series will be pushing the boundaries of what we expect from both Daredevil and its host streamer, Disney+. “I really feel that Netflix’s Daredevil, which I know in my blood, was much more noir, and this show is more New York crime story. It has elements of The Sopranos and King of New York. There’s a feeling for those classic ’90s crime tales. It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn’t able to do. They were very dark, cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We’re much darker. This is as far as a Disney+ show has ever gone.”

No doubt Daredevil has been born again numerous times, with a seemingly constant barrage of hirings, firings, scrapped stories, reshoots, strike delays, and almost anything else you would think would spell doom. Yet, Born Again has at least persevered through all of that. Now, will the show follow through?

