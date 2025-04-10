Daredevil season 4 on Netflix would have been quite different from Daredevil: Born Again; a Typhoid Mary story with Alice Eve

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again just made its premiere on Disney+ last month (you can read our review HERE), and we’re already closing in on the end of the run – but the good news is, season 2 already started filming at the end of February, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the next batch of episodes. Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later… but that doesn’t mean it’s anything like what a Daredevil season 4 on Netflix would have been, as that season, if it had happened, was going to be “a Typhoid Mary story”!

Erik Oleson was the showrunner of Daredevil season 3 and was already looking ahead to seasons 4 and 5 when Marvel’s deal with Netflix fell apart. Speaking with The Wrap, he revealed, “ The season 4 I had planned was quite different. It was a Typhoid Mary story. It was going to go into a different direction. And then I was going to circle back to the Bullseye storyline in season 5,. I was starting to plan out future seasons and what we would do, kind of a long arc. And then, of course, Netflix and Marvel broke up because Disney+ wanted Marvel. ” Oleson didn’t get to do everything he wanted to do with Daredevil, but he is very happy to have the show back at a new streaming service.

Alice Eve played a version of Typhoid Mary, a private investigator / mercenary named Mary Walker, who has been diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder, in season 2 of the Marvel / Netflix series Iron Fist. Oleson planned to bring Eve back as Typhoid Mary, but he was going to reboot the character.

During a conversation with Steven S. DeKnight, who was the showrunner on the first season of Daredevil, Oleson said, “ Season 4, I was going to hopscotch, I was not going to directly pick up the Bullseye story because his back was broken, I was gonna bring him back in season 5. Season 4 was going to be Typhoid Mary and Alice Eve … I had a much different version of her than what had been done in Iron Fist. I was kind of rebooting what she was going to be like and we were going to do a warped love story murder mystery kind of femme fatale … We’d broken, more of less, the entire season before we got cancelled. ” DeKnight and Oleson both had plans for the comic book character Owl, who would be the son of the Leland Owlsley character from season 1. They were also slowly setting up the Melvin Potter character, played by Matt Gerald, to become Gladiator, as he does in the comics.

It makes sense that Oleson wanted to use Typhoid Mary on the Daredevil series, since the character was introduced in the pages of the Daredevil comics and has had a “romantic entanglement” with Matt Murdock / Daredevil himself.

The cast of Daredevil: Born Again includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.

