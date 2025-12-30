Will Joe Cornish and Millie Bobby Brown team for Netflix’s haunted amusement park movie Dark Park?

Stranger Things will be coming to an end within the next couple of days, but the Netflix streaming service is likely to continue expanding their working relationship with the show’s cast member Millie Bobby Brown, who starred in The Electric State for them and is also the lead of their Enola Holmes franchise. Industry scooper Jeff Sneider of The InSneider hears that one potential future Netflix / Brown collaboration is a horror movie called Dark Park , which may also serve as an extension of Netflix’s working relationship with director Joe Cornish.

Cornish

Cornish and Netflix previously worked together on the series Lockwood & Co., based on the novels by Jonathan Stroud. Cornish headed up the adaptation and directed multiple episodes of the show. He has also directed the films The Kid Who Would Be King and – this is the one he’s best known for – Attack the Block. Cornish wrote the screenplays for both of those films, and also worked on the scripts for The Adventures of Tintin (with Edgar Wright and Steven Moffat) and Ant-Man, where the script he wrote with Wright was revised by Adam McKay and Paul Rudd.

Dark Park

In his newsletter, Sneider wrote, “ I am 100 percent certain that Netflix is developing a movie titled Dark Park, which is about a group of young people who dare to enter a haunted amusement park, where each ride could very well be their last. ”

Sneider is 75% sure that Cornish is in early talks to direct the film. As for Millie Bobby Brown’s involvement, Sneider only gives it a 50% chance that she’ll sign on to star in the film. Of course, Netflix is hoping that she will, but she has a busy schedule. If she does take the job, she might also end up producing the film through her company, PCMA Productions.

Sneider noted that “ Brown may feel like Dark Park is a little too close to Stranger Things territory and decide to pass on the genre flick, but I think she’d be wise to align herself with Cornish, who would be one of the more talented directors she has worked with to date. “

What do you think of the idea that Joe Cornish and Millie Bobby Brown could team up to make a haunted amusement park movie for Netflix? Share your thoughts on Dark Park by leaving a comment below.