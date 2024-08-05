David Lynch says he will “never retire” despite emphysema diagnosis

After recently revealing his emphysema diagnosis, director David Lynch says he will “never retire” and is “filled with happiness.”

By
David Lynch, never retire

Movie fans were shocked by the news that David Lynch has become “homebound” after a diagnosis of emphysema due to his many years of smoking, but fear not, this doesn’t mean that the great director has any plans to retire.

In a post on X/Twitter, Lynch clarified his comments and let fans know that he won’t be retiring anytime soon.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema,” Lynch wrote. “I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David.

Related
David Lynch has emphysema and will only be able to direct remotely from now on

Lynch revealed his emphysema diagnosis during an interview with Sight and Sound magazine, confessing that he now lives in “relative isolation” and rarely leaves his house. “I’ll tell you, I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen,” Lynch explained. Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things; nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it’s killing me. So I had to quit it. And now, because of Covid, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold. So I probably would be directing from my house. And because of Covid, they’ve now invented ways where you can direct from home. I wouldn’t like that so much. I like to be there amongst the thing and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it.” Lynch added that while he doesn’t know what the future will bring, he remains hopeful.

The director’s last major project was Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017. He directed all 18 episodes of the series and co-wrote the scripts with Mark Frost. He does have several projects in the works, including an animated movie called Snootworld.

Source: X/Twitter
Tags:
icon More Movie News
Terminator
We saw The Terminator 4K restoration; how did it look?
Walker Scobell, Kidpool, Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine: Walker Scobell would have played Kidpool if not for one little thing
Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, The Drama
Robert Pattinson, Zendaya in talks to star in The Drama from Dream Scenario director
David Lynch, never retire
David Lynch says he will “never retire” despite emphysema diagnosis
View All

About the Author

9992 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest David Lynch News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles