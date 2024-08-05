David Lynch says he will “never retire” despite emphysema diagnosis

Movie fans were shocked by the news that David Lynch has become “homebound” after a diagnosis of emphysema due to his many years of smoking, but fear not, this doesn’t mean that the great director has any plans to retire.

In a post on X/Twitter, Lynch clarified his comments and let fans know that he won’t be retiring anytime soon.

Ladies and Gentlemen,



“ Ladies and Gentlemen, Yes, I have emphysema from my many years of smoking. I have to say that I enjoyed smoking very much, and I do love tobacco – the smell of it, lighting cigarettes on fire, smoking them – but there is a price to pay for this enjoyment, and the price for me is emphysema, ” Lynch wrote. “ I have now quit smoking for over two years. Recently I had many tests and the good news is that I am in excellent shape except for emphysema. I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire. I want you all to know that I really appreciate your concern. Love, David. “

Lynch revealed his emphysema diagnosis during an interview with Sight and Sound magazine, confessing that he now lives in “ relative isolation ” and rarely leaves his house. “ I’ll tell you, I’ve gotten emphysema from smoking for so long, and so I’m homebound whether I like it or not. I can’t go out. And I can only walk a short distance before I’m out of oxygen, ” Lynch explained. “ Smoking was something that I absolutely loved but, in the end, it bit me. It was part of the art life for me: the tobacco and the smell of it and lighting things and smoking and going back and sitting back and having a smoke and looking at your work, or thinking about things; nothing like it in this world is so beautiful. Meanwhile, it’s killing me. So I had to quit it. And now, because of Covid, it would be very bad for me to get sick, even with a cold. So I probably would be directing from my house. And because of Covid, they’ve now invented ways where you can direct from home. I wouldn’t like that so much. I like to be there amongst the thing and get ideas there. But I would try to do it remotely, if it comes to it. ” Lynch added that while he doesn’t know what the future will bring, he remains hopeful.

The director’s last major project was Twin Peaks: The Return in 2017. He directed all 18 episodes of the series and co-wrote the scripts with Mark Frost. He does have several projects in the works, including an animated movie called Snootworld.