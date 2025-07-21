George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead is getting a 4K UHD release from Scream Factory

George A. Romero‘s first two Dead movies, Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead, were quickly seen as horror classics. But the third film in his series, 1985’s Day of the Dead (watch it HERE), had a tougher time gaining acceptance. Many fans saw it as a disappointment, the weak link. It took years for Day of the Dead to be re-evaluated and viewed as a classic. July 19th marked the 40th anniversary of the original release of this classic – and coinciding with the anniversary, Scream Factory announced (via Fangoria) that they will be giving Day of the Dead a 4K UHD release! A release date has not yet been scheduled.

Written and directed by Romero, Day of the Dead has the following synopsis: The walking dead have taken over the world. Only a small band of scientists and solders are definitely known to remain, and they have taken refuge in an underground missile silo. The only hope for survival of the human race hinges on discovering a way to either control the walking dead, or get them back into their graves for good. Grotesque research experiments are being conducted by Dr. Logan, a borderline mad scientist, appropriately nicknamed Dr. Frankenstein by his associates. His most promising prospect for controlling the hordes of walking dead is one “guinea pig” zombie who seems to have a trace of humanity left in him. But the military leader soon discovers that some of his soldiers have been used as substitute guinea pigs in zombie experiments, and he retaliates by locking up the remaining scientific team with the zombies. Now, the remaining human survivors engage in a horrific last ditch battle for life with thousands of the walking dead. The result is the darkest day of horror the world has ever known… The film stars Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joe Pilato, Jarlath Conroy, Richard Liberty, Anthony Dileo Jr., Howard Sherman, Gary Klar, Ralph Marrero, John Amplas, Phillip G. Kellams, Taso Stavrakis, and Greg Nicotero.

Some fans feared we might never get a proper Day of the Dead 4K UHD, because the original negative of the film was lost… but now, Scream Factory and Shout Studios have managed to unearth it! Jeff Roland, the Producer & Manager of Video Production at Shout, told Fangoria, “ I was ecstatic after finally locating it and can’t wait to begin the restoration process so this all-time classic can finally be presented in all of its gory glory. I would like to acknowledge the following people who helped along the way: Jessica Ronderos and Chad Wiley of Deluxe, Steve Johnson, Ashley Franks-McGill and Jeffrey Flam of Duplitech, Diane Levine of Lionsgate, and Debbie Zamiska of Fotokem. “

Are you glad to hear that Scream Factory will be bringing us a Day of the Dead 4K UHD? Let us know by leaving a comment below.