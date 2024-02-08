Want to see George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead on the big screen for its 45th anniversary?

2024 marks the 45th anniversary of the release of George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead in the U.S., and it’s coming back to the big screen

The George A. Romero classic Dawn of the Dead (get it HERE) is a film that can actually reasonably celebrate its 45th anniversary in two separate years. While its premiere was held at the Cannes Film Festival in 1978 and a cut of the film that was put together by co-financier Dario Argento for non-English speaking countries was given a theatrical release in Italy that year, the cut Romero put together for English-language speaking territories didn’t make its way to screens in the United States until ’79. So whether you’re celebrating Dawn of the Dead‘s 45th anniversary in 2023 or 2024, or both, you’re still doing it right. Red Band Releasing is looking to bring Dawn of the Dead back to the screen in the U.S. and Canada this year, and have sent out a message to fans, telling them that if they want to see the movie on the big screen, they should get in contact with their local theatres and/or drive-ins.

Red Band Releasing wrote, “ We are currently booking Theatres and Drive-Ins to celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the 1979 North American Premiere and Release of George A. Romero’s DAWN of the DEAD! If you live in the U.S.A. or Canada, reach out to the owner or general manager of your local independent Theatre or Drive-In and tell them to email [email protected] for info about the Special Discounted Booking Terms being offered in celebration of the 45th Anniversary! PLEASE SHARE! “

Written and directed by Romero, Dawn of the Dead has the following synopsis: As hordes of zombies swarm over the U.S., the terrified populace tries everything in their power to escape the attack of the undead, but neither cities nor the countryside prove safe. In Pennsylvania, radio-station employee Stephen and his girlfriend, Francine, escape in the station helicopter, accompanied by two renegade SWAT members, Roger and Pete. The group retreats to the haven of an enclosed shopping center to make what could be humanity’s last stand.

The film stars Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger, Gaylen Ross, David Emge (who, sadly, passed away last month), and Tom Savini.

Will you be requesting that your local theatre and/or drive-in book a 45th anniversary screening of Dawn of the Dead? Let us know by leaving a comment below.