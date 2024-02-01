Dawn of the Dead (2004) – The Best Scene

JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek picks the Best Scene from the 2004 Zack Snyder / James Gunn remake of Dawn of the Dead

After taking a look back at House II: The Second Story (a favorite of mine since childhood), House of 1000 Corpses (which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year), the awesomeness of Tales from the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, the leg smashing in the Stephen King adaptation Misery, three separate moments from John Carpenter’s Big Trouble in Little China, and the “Jason vs. Tina” battle in Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood, JoBlo’s own Lance Vlcek is continuing his The Best Scene video series with a look at the opening action of director Zack Snyder‘s 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake (watch it HERE). This is when zombie hell breaks loose and Johnny Cash kicks in on the soundtrack. You can hear all about it in the video embedded above.

Directed by Snyder from a screenplay by James Gunn, the Dawn of the Dead remake has the following synopsis: When her husband is attacked by a zombified neighbor, Ana manages to escape, only to realize her entire Milwaukee neighborhood has been overrun by the walking dead. After being questioned by cautious policeman Kenneth, Ana joins him and a small group that gravitates to the local shopping mall as a bastion of safety. Once they convince suspicious security guards that they are not contaminated, the group bands together to fight the undead hordes.

The film stars Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Kevin Zegers, Lindy Booth, Jake Weber, Michael Kelly, Ty Burrell, R.D. Reid, Kim Poirier, Boyd Banks, Bruce Bohne, Mekhi Phifer, Jayne Eastwood, Inna Korobkina, Michael Barry, Matt Frewer, Louis Ferreira, and Hannah Lochner, with appearances by original Dawn of the Dead cast members Scott Reiniger, Tom Savini, and Ken Foree.

Are you a fan of the Dawn of the Dead remake? What did you think of this best scene video? Let us know by leaving a comment below… and if this isn’t what you would have picked as the best scene, let us know which scene you think is the best one in the movie.

Two of the previous episodes of The Best Scene can be seen below. To see more of our shows, click over to the JoBlo Horror Originals channel – and subscribe while you’re at it!

