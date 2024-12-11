Daybreakers gets a 4K and Blu-ray collector’s edition release from Umbrella

Back in 2009, the German-Australian sibling duo of Peter Spierig and Michael Spierig, a.k.a. The Spierig Brothers, brought us the sci-fi action horror vampire film Daybreakers – and now, the Australia-based company Umbrella Home Entertainment is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the film by giving it a 4K and Blu-ray collector’s edition release! Copies are available for purchase at THIS LINK.

The plot the Spierig Brothers crafted for Daybreakers has the following synopsis: Ten years after a plague turns most of the world’s population into vampires, a critical blood shortage causes panic and gruesome mutations among the reanimated. Edward, a vampire hematologist, tries to develop a blood substitute when he meets Lionel and Audrey, two fugitive humans who claim to have a possible cure. Edward casts his lot with them in the hope of perfecting the cure before it’s too late.

The film stars Ethan Hawke as Edward, Willem Dafoe as Lionel, and Claudia Karvan as Audrey. They’re joined in the cast by Sam Neill, Michael Dorman, Isabel Lucas, Vince Colosimo, Jay Laga’aia, and Renai Caruso.

Only available from the Umbrella webstore, the Daybreakers Collector’s Edition includes: – Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos 4K feature – A 100+ page hardback book with never before seen behind-the-scenes, experiences and art provided by director’s Michael and Peter Speirig – Original poster artwork rigid case and slipcase – 8 artcards – A3 reversible poster – Limited Edition Numbered release – Audio Commentary with Co-Directors Peter and Michael Spierig and Creature Designer Steve Boyle – “Making of Daybreakers” Feature-Length Documentary – NEW! Daybreakers Gag Reel – NEW! Animatics – NEW! On The Set of Daybreakers Featurette – NEW! Art Department and Lighting Tests – NEW! Makeup, Costume and Hair Tests – NEW! Makeup and Effects Tests – NEW! Daybreakers Stunt Department Featurette – Trailer

I have always intended to get around to watching Daybreakers, since I’m a fan of several of the people who worked on it, but I still haven’t seen it, 15 years later. I should finally watch it one of these days.