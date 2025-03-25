Daredevil: Born Again mid-season trailer is not immune to the darkness

Marvel and Disney+ have released a mid-season trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, which is 4 episodes into its 9 episode first season

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again just made its premiere on Disney+ earlier this month (you can read our review HERE), and we’re already at about the halfway point. With four episodes released and five left to go, a mid-season trailer has dropped online and can be seen in the embed above.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam.

If you’re disappointed to realize that Daredevil: Born Again is almost half over already, there is a silver lining here: season 2 of the show already started filming at the end of February, so we probably won’t have to wait very long to see the next batch of episodes. Matthew Lillard (Scream) joins the cast for season 2.

Have you been watching Daredevil: Born Again so far, and are you looking forward to the remaining episodes of the first season? Take a look at the mid-season trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.