Daredevil has a different look in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 behind-the-scenes pics and video

The nine episode first season of the Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again just made its premiere on Disney+ earlier this month (you can read our review HERE), and we’re already closing in on the end of the run – but the good news is, season 2 already started filming at the end of February, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long for the next batch of episodes. Pictures and videos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 are making their way online at a steady flow… and our costumed vigilante hero Daredevil has a new look in these images, as you can see below.

Although the initial plan was to rework some elements and make Daredevil: Born Again stand separate from the Netflix Daredevil series (despite sharing some cast members), the show underwent a creative overhaul when the writers and actors strikes shut down production in 2023. Now, this series is a direct follow-up to the Netflix series, picking up five years later. Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and the Netflix series The Punisher, was brought in to serve as showrunner on Daredevil: Born Again during the creative overhaul. The behind-the-scenes shake-up also led to Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who were at the helm of multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, being hired as the primary directors on the show. Matt Corman and Chris Ord were previously the head writers on the show, but they were let go.

The cast of the series includes Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Elden Henson, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer, reprising the roles of Matt Murdock / Daredevil, Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, Murdock’s associates Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, Frank Castle / The Punisher, Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter / Bullseye, and Vanessa Marianna Fisk. Also in the cast are Margarita Levieva as Matt Murdock’s love interest Heather Glenn, Michael Gandolfini as a character named Daniel Blade, Genneya Walton as BB Urich, Jeremy Earl as Anti-Vigilante Task Force member Cole North, and Lou Taylor Pucci as a character named Adam. Matthew Lillard (Scream) and Lili Taylor (The Conjuring) join the cast for season 2.

Now, here we have some of the pics and videos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 that show Daredevil’s new look:

THE BLACK SUIT

First HQ look at Charlie Cox in the Black Suit on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2



Many fans are pointing out that Daredevil’s costume looks similar to the suit he wore during the Shadowland story arc in the comics. As SuperHeroHype reminds us, “Written by Andy Diggle, the renowned storyline sees Daredevil work his way to become the leader of the Hand after getting possessed by a mystic demon, The Beast. As such, Murdock takes on an all-black costume to go with his updated persona and embarks on an aggressive journey to rid New York of its crime.”

Of course, there’s a chance that the makers of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 are just drawing inspiration from the look of the Shadowland costume without using the story around it. For example, we have this fan theory about the color change:

What do you think of Daredevil’s new look in these Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set pics and videos? Let us know by leaving a comment below.