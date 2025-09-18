Dead Drunk horror comedy coming from the writers of Violent Night

Screenwriters Patrick Casey and Josh Miller have stayed busy in recent years by writing each film in the Sonic the Hedgehog trilogy, but they have also taken the occasional break from scripting Sonic action to write about Santa Claus taking on bad guys, bringing us Violent Night and the upcoming Violent Night 2. Now, Deadline reports that Casey and Miller have set up a new project that doesn’t have anything to do with Sonic or Santa. This one is a horror comedy called Dead Drunk , and it’s being produced by Graham King and Hayley King for GK Films.

Dead Drunk will show us what happens when a newly divorced empty-nester is coerced into taking a wine tasting tour by her free-spirited best friend. Subsequently, the two women find themselves trapped at a vineyard with a terrifying secret. As they struggle to survive, they discover an ironic twist that could be their key to making it through the night. Their only hope? Staying drunk to stay alive. They’ll worry about the hangovers if they live to see the dawn. Casey and Miller are writing the script and will serve as executive producers on the film.

The writing duo told Deadline, “ This film combines three of our greatest passions… horror, comedy and drinking. We’re very excited to work with Graham, Hayley and the entire GK team. ” Graham King added, “ I am thrilled to be part of this exciting and unique project from Josh and Pat. Their incredible creativity and proven track record make this film a fun ride. I can’t wait for audiences to experience this thrilling and hilarious adventure. ” King’s daughter / producing partner Hayley King said, “ When we first heard this original concept, we knew we had to be part of it. The hilarious, scary, and innovative world Josh and Pat have created is a wild experience that everyone will want to remember the next morning. We are thrilled to be partnering with their brilliant creative minds. “

Are you interested in seeing a horror comedy from the writers of Violent Night and Sonic the Hedgehog? Share your thoughts on Dead Drunk by leaving a comment below.