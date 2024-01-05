Death and Other Details trailer: Violett Beane stars in Hulu murder mystery series

The 10-episode murder mystery series Death and Other Details is set to begin streaming on the Hulu service on January 16th, which is when the first two episodes will be released, and with that date right around the corner a trailer for the show has arrived online. Check it out in the embed above! Following the two episode premiere, one episode of Death and Other Details will be released every week, building up to the two-episode finale on March 5th.

Written and executive produced by Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams, who also serve as showrunners, this series has the following synopsis: Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, Death and Other Details centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott, who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery. The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s greatest detective.

Violett Beane (The Flash) plays Imogene Scott, while Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) takes on the role of Rufus Cotesworth. Also in the cast are Linda Emond (Causeway), Jayne Atkinson (24), Lauren Patten (Blue Bloods), David Marshall Grant (The Devil Wears Prada), Rahul Kohli (The Fall of the House of Usher), Annie Q. Riegel (The Leftovers), Christian Svensson (Quarantine), Hugo Diego Garcia (Touchées), Angela Zhou (Promising Young Woman), Fraser Aitcheson (Godzilla), Pardis Seremi (Hell of a Summer), and Sincere Wilbert, whose only previous credit was in a Coldplay video.

Death and Other Details is coming our way from ABC Signature. Marc Webb, who directed (500) Days of Summer, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Gifted, and The Only Living Boy in New York, directed the first episode and served as executive producer alongside Weiss, McAdams, Mark Martin of Black Lamb, and David Petrarca.

