Drop: Blumhouse, Platinum Dunes, Christopher Landon thriller gets a new trailer ahead of April release

Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon was supposed to be working on Scream 7 – but that project turned out to be so troubled, he had to activate his ejector seat and get out of there. While he has since been replaced on Scream 7 by Kevin Williamson, he has been busy lining up other genre projects, signing on to direct the werewolf thriller Big Bad and the “fast-paced thriller” Drop . Coming our way from Blumhouse and Platinum Dunes, the production company team that has previously brought us the Purge franchise, Drop moved forward first, and is aiming for an April 11th theatrical release. With that date swiftly approaching, a new trailer for the film has arrived online and can be seen in the embed above.

Written by Jillian Jacobs and Chris Roach, a writing duo that has previously worked with Blumhouse on the horror projects Truth or Dare and Fantasy Island, Drop centers on (according to The Hollywood Reporter) a single mother who receives disturbing AirDrop messages from an anonymous and malicious entity threatening the safety of her son and babysitter at home. The anonymous party threatens Fahy’s character to kill her date, or else. The movie unfolds over a single night and happens in real time.

Meghann Fahy (The Perfect Couple) stars as the single mother and is joined in the cast by Violett Beane (The Flash), Brandon Sklenar (1923), Jeffery Self (The Horror of Dolores Roach), Gabrielle Ryan (Power Book IV: Force), and newcomer Jacob Robinson, who has a large following on his parent-run Tik Tok account.

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum is producing Drop alongside Platinum Dunes’ Michael Bay, Bradley Fuller, and Cameron Fuller, with Cameron being acknowledged as the person who brought the Jacobs / Roach script to Platinum Dunes in the first place. Sam Lerner serves as executive producer. The film is set up at Universal.

Landon has a lot of experience working with Blumhouse, as the company was not only behind his films Freaky, Happy Death Day, and Happy Death Day 2U, but he wrote and directed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones for them and wrote Paranormal Activity 2, Paranormal Activity 3, Paranormal Activity 4, and Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin for the company. I really enjoyed Freaky, the Happy Death Day movies, and Landon’s film Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, so I’m glad to see him get something else together so quickly after Scream 7 crumbled around him.

JoBlo’s own Chris Bumbray already had the chance to watch Drop and gave it an 8/10 review that can be read at THIS LINK. Bumbray said this is “ one of (Blumhouse’s) best movies in a long time and the kind of tightly-paced, ninety-minute thriller we need more of. I had a blast. “ Landon has described the film as a blend of Hitchcock and the style of ’90s thrillers.

What did you think of the new Drop trailer? Will you be catching this movie on the big screen next month? Let us know by leaving a comment below.