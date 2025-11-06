Death By Lightning TV Review: Michael Shannon and Matthew MacFadyen lead a fascinating true political drama

Plot: A drama series that brings to life the epic and stranger-than-fiction true story of James Garfield, reluctant 20th president of the United States, and his greatest admirer Charles Guiteau — the man who would come to kill him.

Review: Since the founding of the United States of America, only four sitting presidents have been assassinated. While Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy are the most well-known, the bizarre events surrounding the death of James A. Garfield are just as fascinating. The limited series Death by Lightning, which draws its title from a quote by Garfield, chronicles the unexpected nomination and election of the congressman from Ohio in parallel with the delusional fixation of Charles Guiteau, who would eventually shoot the President. Comprising four episodes, Death by Lightning effectively evokes the climate of 19th-century American politics, thanks to exceptional performances from Michael Shannon and Matthew MacFadyen in the lead roles. Anchored by an ensemble of talented actors in a series that is far funnier than I would have expected, Death by Lightning is a timely political series that shows how much has changed in this country over the last century and a half, as well as how much has stayed the same.

Beginning with the June 1880 Republican National Convention in Chicago, Death by Lightning follows the intersecting paths of James A. Garfield (Michael Shannon) and those of Charles Guiteau (Matthew MacFadyen), a mentally unstable and criminal citizen. Garfield begrudgingly agreed to give a speech nominating his fellow Ohio congressman, John Sherman (Alistair Petrie), but instead finds his rousing oratory skills landing him the party nomination for President. With James Blaine (Bradley Whitford) supporting Garfield, the nominee finds himself at odds with New York Congressman Roscoe Conkling (Shea Whigham), who controls the Republican Party through bribery, intimidation, and underhanded means, alongside his friend and future Vice President Chester A. Arthur (Nick Offerman). While Garfield proclaims no desire for the office of President, he and his wife, Lucretia (Betty Gilpin), agree that his campaign will be handled from their home in rural Ohio rather than traveling the country. Garfield’s everyman approach resonates with the electorate, ultimately leading to his election as the 20th President of the United States. Michael Shannon plays Garfield as a subdued and honorable man who, unlike most elected officials, wants to represent the people and meets with them without protection, quoted as saying, “Assassination can no more be guarded against than death by lightning; it is best not to worry about either.”

While the series devotes a great deal of time to Garfield’s campaign and his battles with both Conkling and Arthur to reform the way politics are handled and return to working for the American people, we see Charles Guiteau becoming infatuated with Garfield’s outsider approach. After a passing handshake outside of the Republican Convention, Guiteau begins developing delusions of grandeur as he stumps for Garfield. Matthew MacFadyen plays Guiteau as a distraught and mentally unstable man who forges documents, breaks into the White House, and thinks he is destined for greatness despite his disheveled appearance and lack of discernible experience. With each crossing of paths between Guiteau and the various members of the President’s cabinet, including Garfield himself, it is distressingly clear and ominous what is going to take place. But the most fascinating parts of this story are not the assassination itself but what happened after Garfield was shot. If you do not know the circumstances around Garfield’s death, you will be even more shocked when you see what unfolds on screen.

The primary roles of James A. Garfield and Charles Guiteau are central to “Death by Lightning,” but the series boasts a host of great performances. Bradley Whitford draws on his experience starring in The West Wing to lend Secretary of State James Blaine an insider’s perspective, yet still portrays a politician who believes in the refreshing platform that gets Garfield elected. Equally good is Betty Gilpin as First Lady Lucretia Garfield. Gilpin’s role is small but vital as a key voice in the President’s beliefs. We see the entire Garfield family, including daughter Mollie (Laura Marcus), who expresses many outspoken beliefs that feel just as timely in 2025 as they did in 1881. The scene-stealers in Death by Lightning are Shea Whigham and Nick Offerman. Whigham is no stranger to playing devious figures of authority, while Offerman sheds light on future President Chester A. Arthur in a way that many may not have realized. There are shades of Boardwalk Empire and Gangs of New York in the background of Death by Lightning, but this series is focused on the political drama of the brief Garfield administration.

Created and written by Mike Makowsky (Bad Education, I Think We’re Alone Now) and based on Candice Millard’s book “Destiny of the Republic”, Death by Lightning captures everything you would need to know about the 1880 election and the following year, while also making it timely and entertaining. Death by Lightning is not as formal and grand as Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln, but it still manages to maintain the production values and realism of a feature film. Director Matt Ross (Captain Fantastic, Gaslit) brings a prescient eye to the tumultuous politics of the 1880s, which feel eerily similar to current events. Ross also allows Makowsky’s dialogue to be freely humorous, as the characters, notably Nick Offerman’s Chester Arthur and Matthew MacFadyen’s Charles Guiteau, act casually, not as I would have expected. There is violence, sex, and ample profanity throughout the series, but it is still respectful to the historical events that took place and still honors the Presidency. At times, the dialogue feels slightly anachronistic, but this helps the series remain accessible to a general audience.

From the opening credits to the framing of the story within a historical context, Death by Lightning is a fascinating and fast-paced look at the rise and fall of James A. Garfield, a life cut short yet one that held so much promise. Both Michael Shannon and Matthew MacFadyen excel in their roles, portraying characters that capitalize on their strengths as actors, alongside great performances by Betty Gilpin, Shea Whigham, and Nick Offerman. I am glad this series keeps the episode count low, with Matt Ross making great use of every element of Mike Makowsky’s writing. Death by Lightning sheds light on a forgotten chapter in the annals of the American presidency, serving as a poignant reminder of the high stakes that the highest office in the United States entails and the perils of public service when the will of the people is sacrificed for personal gain.

Death by Lightning premieres on November 6th on Netflix.

Death by Lightning GREAT 8