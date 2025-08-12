Deathstalker remake gets an October release date

Back in 1983, legendary producer Roger Corman brought the world a sword and sorcery film with an awesome title: Deathstalker . It was so successful, it paved the way for three sequels: Deathstalker II: Duel of the Titans (1987), Deathstalker and the Warriors from Hell (1988), and Deathstalker IV: Match of the Titans (1991). The franchise went dormant for more than thirty years, but last year we learned that it’s being revived by filmmaker Steven Kostanski – whose previous credits include Manborg, Father’s Day, The Void, Leprechaun Returns, Psycho Goreman, Frankie Freako, and episodes of the short-lived Day of the Dead TV series. Kostanski is writing and directing a Deathstalker remake that has Daniel Bernhardt (John Wick) playing the title character… and now it has a release date! Variety reports that Shout! Studios will be giving the film a theatrical release in the United States on October 10th, while Raven Banner does the same in Canada.

The Deathstalker remake has also secured distribution deals with Klockworx in Japan and Lighthouse in Germany, but release dates for those territories have not yet been announced. The first screening of the film will be held at the prestigious Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 15th.

Here’s what the Deathstalker remake is about: The Kingdom of Abraxeon is under siege from The Dreadites, a mysterious horde of warriors, whose sudden appearance is rumored to foretell the return of Nekromemnon, an ancient sorcerer long thought dead. Such times of chaos are times of fortune for men like Deathstalker who, having broken ties with all guilds and banners, now ekes an existence from the spoils recovered in the wake of Dreadite attacks. Our story begins when Deathstalker unknowingly recovers an enchanted amulet from a corpse-ridden battlefield, and finds himself cursed by an arcane magick. Now pursued by a monstrous clan of assassins at the behest of the Dreadite scourge, Deathstalker is forced into a perilous quest to reverse the curse and rid the realm of evil. Death is just the beginning… of great adventure!

Christina Orjalo (Murdoch Mysteries) stars alongside Bernhardt as Brisbayne, who sets off on a journey to rid the magic amulet of its powers with Deathstalker. Nina Bergman (Hell Hath No Fury) also stars as Grendul, “ a confident, tough leader of the Abraxeon Thieves Guild who has a history with Deathstalker. ” Plus, the one and only Patton Oswalt will be voicing one of the characters, so keep an ear open!

In addition to this film, there’s also going to be a Deathstalker comic book series from Vault Comics. Kostanski is on the comic’s creative team with writer Tim Seeley, artist Jim Terry, and Slash of Guns N’ Roses. Slash has also collaborated with composer Bear McCreary and Deathstalker II composer Chuck Cirino to come up with the new film’s theme song.

The Deathstalker remake is coming our way from Hangar 18 Media. Pasha Patriki, Michael Pazst, Andrew Thomas Hunt and James Fler are producing the film, with Slash listed as one of the executive producers.

Are you glad to hear the Deathstalker remake has an October release date? Let us know by leaving a comment below.