Dedication: Daisy Ridley to reunite with Cleaner and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell for a tactical action-thriller

After battling the Empire in a galaxy far, far away, Daisy Ridley is setting her lightsaber aside to pursue other exciting opportunities. She recently teamed with Goldeneye and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell for Cleaner, a hard-hitting action film starring Ridley as an ex-soldier turned window cleaner who works to rescue 300 hostages. Ridley’s Cleaner role highlights her knack for owning physically demanding roles. Now she’s reuniting with Campbell for Dedication, an action-thriller placing Daisy Ridley in a high-stakes mission in the Philippines.

Martin Campbell directs Dedication from a screenplay by Dan Gordon (Wyatt Earp, Passenger 57, Murder in the First). The story “follows Major Billie Jean Parker (Ridley), a decorated Marine Corps commander who is relieved of duty after a high-stakes mission in the Philippines results in civilian casualties, despite capturing anarchist leader Omar Romatas. Facing the loss of her career, she visits her dying father, Clyde, a former Marine, who asks her to attend a dedication ceremony for a school building named in his honor. The event takes a deadly turn when Omar Romatas’s vengeful son, Bento, launches an assault, taking hostages. Forced back into combat, Billie Jean sets traps and executes precise strikes to outwit the attackers. Her tactical instincts and ruthless efficiency shift the fight, as she confronts her past and proves her worth in a relentless battle that will define her legacy.”

“What a thrill to collaborate with a director of Martin Campbell’s pedigree whose eye for big-scale action was on spectacular display in the Bond franchise,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “Daisy Ridley will perfectly embody the multiple facets of a fallen war hero who is forced into combat mode one last time.”

Gordon’s Dedication screenplay stands to push Daisy Ridley to her limits as she kicks ass and takes name amid an all-out assault. Her character’s training makes her a unique soldier for the mission, as she fights to uphold her family name and make her mark. We’d love to see it.

Are you interested in what Daisy Ridley and Martin Campbell offer with Dedication? Let us know in the comments section below.