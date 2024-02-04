Demi Moore shares new photo of Bruce Willis

Movie fans were devastated when we found out last year that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, which itself had progressed from aphasia, a disorder which affects communication skills. And while he is officially retired, we do still get the occasional glimpses of those better days.

In an Instagram post from ex-wife Demi Moore celebrating daughter Tallulah’s 30th birthday, we see Bruce Willis in seemingly good spirits, standing alongside both Moore – who he was married to from 1987 to 2000 – and their youngest daughter.

This is definitely a heart-warming photo, which joins a number of others that family members have posted since Bruce Willis’ condition was made public.

When Bruce Willis’ family announced his diagnosis and subsequent retirement, the actor had already been starring in a steady stream of direct-to-video movies, presumably most of which were well below his talents. But with so many more in the pipeline – the actor starred in more than two dozen from 2019 to 2023 – it was believed he was stockpiling as a sort of retirement fund for his family.

The decline in Bruce Willis’ health had reportedly been witnessed on numerous movie sets prior to the official public announcement. This announcement read, in part “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities”, thus he would be “stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him…This is a really challenging time for our family, and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support…We are moving through this as a strong family unit and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

This “family unit” has been strong throughout the heartbreaks and burdens. So, too, has support from those in Hollywood and his wealth of fans. Bruce Willis’ condition can hopefully lead to more awareness of frontotemporal dementia, which, according to Alzheimer’s Association, currently affects upwards of 60,000 people in the United States.

Here’s hoping we continue to get uplifting photos of Bruce Willis in the near future. In the meantime, leave your positive vibes below.