Demolition Man coming to 4K this December from Arrow

So much for the seashells…1993’s sci-fi actioner and cult favorite Demolition Man will be getting the 4K treatment courtesy of Arrow Video, as revealed in the lineup of their December slate. Arrow isn’t skimping, either – we just hope the future is big enough for the entire set.

This Demolition Man release boasts a brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative, which has been approved by director Marco Brambilla. It, too, has Dolby Vision/HDR. Outside of the technical specs, the Demolition Man 4K will offers two new audio commentaries: one with Brambilla and screenwriter Daniel Waters, and another with film historian Mike White (of the Projection Booth podcast). There is also an archival commentary with Brambilla and producer Joel Silver. Also included are new interviews with the likes of production designer David L. Snyder, stunt coordinator Charles Percini, special makeup effects artist Chris Biggs and body effects set coordinator Jeff Farley.

Outside of the new special features, a draw for buyers will be the “seamless branching” of the domestic Taco Bell and international Pizza Hut versions. As fans know, Pizza Hut stood in as Taco Bell in foreign versions of Demolition Man as the winner of the franchise wars because it was more well-known internationally.

But that’s not all! In addition to those extras, Demolition Man fans get plenty of physical goodies as well: a 60-page bound collector’s book with a wealth of essays, a double-sided fold-out poster (with new artwork), six art cards, and a pair of stickers.

Here is Arrow’s write-up accompanying the box art: “In 2032, arch criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) awakens from a 35-year deep freeze in CryoPrison to find a world where crime is almost non-existent – a serene utopia ripe for the taking. With the police no longer equipped to deal with his 90s-style brutality, they revive Demolition Man Sgt. John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone), the no-holds-barred police officer unjustly sentenced to CryoPrison who originally took Phoenix down. Old-school cop against old-school criminal, settling their scores on the streets of San Angeles? The future won’t know what’s hit it.”

Demolition Man will hit 4K on December 10th and is currently listed at just $45.

Are you a fan of Demolition Man? Will you be picking up this 4K release?