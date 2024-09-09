Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, Jai Courtney and Stephen James are set to star in the sci-fi thriller, War Machine

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the sci-fi action thriller War Machine, which will be helmed by Patrick Hughes, known for The Expendables III, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, has now added more cast members to the film. Alan Ritchson, of the hit Prime Video series Reacher, has signed on to lead the film. The logline reads: “In the final 24 Hours of the world’s toughest selection process, a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination.“

THR reports that Dennis Quaid, Stephan James, Esai Morales and Jai Courtney are all set to co-star in War Machine alongside Ritchson. Additionally, it is also being reported that singer-turned-actor Blake Richardson, Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), and Daniel Webber (The Dirt) have rounded out the cast of the film. The sci-fi actioner is set to stream on Netflix. It’s been scheduled to shoot in Australia this week. War Machine is being produced by Todd Lieberman and Alex Young of Hidden Pictures as well as Hughes via his banner, Huge Film. Hughes directs from a script that is co-written by him and James Beaufort.

Per THR, “Ritchson is the lead Ranger candidate with James, Courtney, Richardson, Lonsdale, and Webber playing other aspirants who themselves in way over their heads. Quaid and Morales will play commanding officers.” Executive Producers on the film include Valerie Bleth Sharp, Rich Cook of Range Media Partners, Greg McLean of Huge Film. Netflix had purchased the project from Lionsgate — the studio that was previously developing it.

Dennis Quaid can currently be seen in the biopic Reagan. In the lead-up to the film’s release, we had the chance to sit and talk with Quaid and his co-star Penelope Ann Miller, who plays Nancy Reagan. Quaid has made no secret of the fact that he’s always looked up to Reagan and considered him his favorite president. In our chat, he discusses why he was very reluctant to take the role, and also didn’t want the movie to be pure hagiography, a sentiment which is echoed by Miller. In fact, she even reveals that her family actually knew the Reagans, making her casting in the film somewhat fated.

