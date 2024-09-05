A Neagley spin-off from the Prime Video series, Reacher, is being developed at Amazon

Maria Sten was a hit with viewers of the Lee Child TV series Reacher. Now, Amazon is aiming to expand the show into a franchise.

Frances Neagley is about to venture off into her own cases with a solo series that will spin off from the hit Prime Video Lee Child series Reacher. Deadline is reporting that the popular character, who made her debut in season one, is getting her own show developed at Amazon in an effort to turn Reacher into a franchise. The show, tentatively titled Neagley will star Maria Sten as the titular character. The character of Neagley is a corporate security professional and former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. It is also being reported that Ritchson is set to appear in the spinoff as a guest star, reprising his role as Reacher.

Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora partners with Nicholas Wootton on the development. The two have also previously worked together on the series Prison Break. Both are also set to executive produce as well as serve as dual showrunners on the series. Neagley will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television, along with CBS Studios, which recently absorbed the original slate of co-producer Paramount TV Studios.

The character of Frances Neagley’s debut in the first season was a change in the source material as she doesn’t appear on the book that the season is based on. After the growth in her popularity, Reacher season 3 has been keen on promoting her return to the fans despite her not appearing in the source material for that season either.

The plot of Reacher Season 3 revolves around Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. For more details, check out Amazon’s official description for the Lee Child novel Persuader below:

Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion.