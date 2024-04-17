Alan Ritchson says Marvel movies make him “yawn”

If you haven’t been blown away by a comic book movie in years, you’re not alone. Whether it’s the so-called superhero fatigue or the studios just not giving their all to deliver compelling stories or the seemingly endless stream of them being pumped out, they are – by and large – lacking in what made them so entertaining to begin with. But now we have one man who wants to change the industry. And that man is Jack Reacher – well, Alan Ritchson.

Alan Ritchson, like many of us, is bored with superhero movies, particularly calling out Marvel, saying, “Like everybody else, I sit back and yawn at Marvel movies regurgitating comic book stories that we’ve seen a thousand times because they’re the only way studios feel like they can make money.” But he hopes he can be part of a better future, adding, “I want to be a solution; I want to do something about it. So I’m using every bit of leverage that I have to create new, compelling stories. That’s my mission.”

Of note, Alan Ritchson said that he is absolutely ready to play Batman; while a DC property, really we’re talking about the same thing here: the back-to-the-well business approach that studios constantly employ. The namecheck of Marvel is interesting, but that could just be a blanket term for his case. Even still, what can DC really do fresh with Batman? More importantly, since he seems to want to lead the cause, what can Alan Ritchson bring to the character – should he ever be cast – that has yet to be done and can wow audiences?

But maybe Alan Ritchson might be best suited for a behind-the-scenes job to help bring about change. “I would be perfectly content producing and never being seen in front of a camera. I have very little interest in fame. In fact, I think it’s quite toxic. So I wish that I could just be purely anonymous and do the work behind the scenes.”

What do you make of Alan Ritchson’s thoughts on the state of comic book/Marvel movies? Do you see him capable of bringing about change?