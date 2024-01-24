Reacher Season 3: Amazon confirms the source material for the next chapter of the pulse-pounding series

The Lee Child novel Persuader will serve as the source material for Prime Video’s Reacher Season 3, starring Alan Ritchson.

By
Reacher, season 3, Amazon, Prime Video

Prime Video knows how much people love Reacher, and they’re ready to share some exciting details about the third season of the series. According to Amazon MGM StudiosReacher Season 3 will be based on the book Persuader, the 7th book in the Jack Reacher series, written by Lee Child. In addition to the source material confirmation, the studio says Maria Sten (Swamp ThingBig SkyChannel Zero) will return to the show, reprising her role of Frances Neagley alongside Reacher star Alan Ritchson.

The plot of Reacher Season 3 revolves around Reacher going undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. For more details, check out Amazon’s official description for the Lee Child novel Persuader below:

Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion.

Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past.

Viewership numbers for Amazon’s Reacher are impressive. The December 18-24 stretch saw the “Dad TV” show banking 1.2B minutes. By the way, you might not want to call Reacher “Dad TV” if Alan Ritchson is around. He doesn’t like that label. Speaking with GQ, Ritchson addressed the idea of Reacher being “Dad TV” by saying that the description is “weird.”

“It’s funny: I’ve shown my kids the show. I let them watch season one – but I wouldn’t let them see the naked guy hanging crucified on the wall [who had his bollocks chopped off and was forced to swallow them whole], but everything else was… Within context, it all made sense,” Ritchson added. “They loved it, man. For me, it’s not ‘Dad TV’, it’s ‘family TV’. I walk down the street and little ladies on their walkers are like [adopts the voice of a decrepit old woman] “Reacher… Reacher…” It’s such a misnomer to me to qualify this as ‘Dad TV’. But I am a father, and I, too, love the show. Maybe it does work.”

I love that Ritchson’s idea of family entertainment includes a crucified man being fed his own testicles. That’s an opinion for the books if I ever saw one. Go on, king!

Are you excited about Reacher Season 3? Have you read Persuader by Lee Child? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios
Tags: , , ,
icon More TV News
Jon Stewart is returning to The Daily Show for a once-a-week hosting gig during the upcoming presidential election
Reacher, season 2, Amazon, Prime Video
Reacher Season 3: Amazon confirms the source material for the next chapter of the pulse-pounding series
Greg Nicotero will executive produce and direct the pilot episode of a TV series based on the Robert McCammon novel Swan Song
Swan Song: Greg Nicotero to direct pilot episode of TV series based on Robert McCammon novel
Marvel Studios has unveiled a batch of images from season 3 of their animated Disney+ series What If...?, showing some of the characters
What If…? season 3 first images unveiled by Marvel Studios
View All

About the Author

7991 Articles Published
facebook

Born and raised in New York, then immigrated to Canada, Steve Seigh has been a JoBlo.com editor, columnist, and critic since 2012. He started with Ink & Pixel, a column celebrating the magic and evolution of animation, before launching the companion YouTube series Animation Movies Revisited. He's also the host of the Talking Comics Podcast, a personality-driven audio show focusing on comic books, film, music, and more. You'll rarely catch him without headphones on his head and pancakes on his breath.

Latest Reacher News

Latest TV News

TV Reviews

Masters of the Air TV Review

Austin Butler and Callum Turner lead a companion series to Band of Brothers and The Pacific, from producers Steven Spielberg & Tom Hanks.

Load more articles