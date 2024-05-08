Snowpiercer final season gets summer premiere on AMC

It’s been a long road for the fourth and final season of Snowpiercer, but AMC has finally given the conclusion of the sci-fi series an official release date. It was previously reported that the final season of Snowpiercer wouldn’t arrive until 2025, but that date has been bumped up as it was announced today that the new season will premiere exclusively on AMC and AMC+ on July 21st at 9pm ET/PT.

“ We can’t wait to share the final season of this thrill ride of a series with this vibrant fan community and new viewers starting July 21 on AMC and AMC+, with plenty of time built in to catch up on previous seasons on a variety of on demand platforms and AMC+ before then, ” said Courtney Thomasma, Executive Vice President of Streaming for AMC Networks. “ Snowpiercer is an entertaining drama with a great cast and seeing how the ride ends will be a highlight of summer viewing worthy of a 1001-car train. “

This has been a long time coming for fans, as the third season of Snowpiercer concluded over two years ago. The show had already been renewed for a fourth and final season at the time, but it was later announced that it would not be airing on TNT, which is where the first three seasons aired. “ We can confirm that TNT will not air season four of Snowpiercer, ” a Warner Bros. Discovery spokesperson said in a statement in 2023. “ This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who brought Snowpiercer’s extraordinary post-apocalyptic world to life remains strong. We have been working collaboratively with the producers since last year to help the series find a new home where fans can continue to enjoy the compelling story and exceptional visual experience. We look forward to working with them on future projects. “ It took over a year, but the final season of Snowpiercer finally found a home at AMC earlier this year.

Based on the 2013 movie of the same name directed by Bong Joon-ho and the 1982 graphic novel Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, Snowpiercer deals with class warfare, social injustice, and survival as it follows the passengers of the Snowpiercer, a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe carrying the remnants of humanity seven years after the world becomes a frozen wasteland. The series stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Alison Wright, Sean Bean, and more. Snowpiercer season 4 features a few new additions to the series, including Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.