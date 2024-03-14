Snowpiercer season 4 finds a new home at AMC

Snowpiercer season 4 was dropped by TNT and has been searching for a new home for over a year. Now it has one at AMC

Snowpiercer season 4 went into production in early 2022, and by the middle of that year, TNT had confirmed that season 4 would also be the last season of the show. That was soon after TNT owner WarnerMedia merged with Discovery Inc to form Warner Bros. Discovery… and things have been pretty wild since that merger happened, with films being scrapped as tax write-offs, content purges, and streaming service shake-ups. One of their surprising “write down strategy” moves came in January of 2023, when Warner Bros. Discovery decided they wouldn’t even bother to air Snowpiercer season 4 on TNT. The show has been searching for a new home ever since. Today, Deadline reports that it has found one: AMC.

Deadline lets us know, “ The first three seasons of the show will stream on AMC+ later this year and season 4 will air on the linear network and the streaming service in early 2025. ” Snowpiercer is a Tomorrow Studios production.

Ben Davis, EVP of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, provided the following statement: “ Snowpiercer is an edge-of-your-seat thrill ride with a loyal fanbase – similar to the passionate fandoms we serve across our biggest franchise series – and a welcome addition to AMC and AMC+. We look forward to giving viewers an opportunity to binge the first three seasons later this year, in anticipation of the arrival of a remarkable fourth season helmed by Paul Zbyszewski and this stellar cast, which will premiere in 2025. “

Inspired by director Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film of the same name (watch it HERE) and its graphic novel source material, Snowpiercer is set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland. The series centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. As it does, issues of class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are raised.

Paul Zbyszewski executive produced Snowpiercer season 4 with Christoph Schrewe, Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements, Matthew O’Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson. The film’s original producers, Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi, also executive produce. Scott Derrickson earns an executive producer credit because he directed the original pilot, which then underwent reshoots that Derrickson didn’t participate in.

Are you a fan of Snowpiercer, and are you glad to hear that season 4 will finally air on AMC next year? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.