Alan Ritchson to star in action sci-fi movie War Machine for Netflix

Deadline reports that Alan Ritchson (Reacher) is set to star in War Machine, an action sci-fi movie from Lionsgate which will debut on Netflix.

Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) will direct War Machine and also co-wrote the script with James Beaufort (Machine). The logline reads: “ In the final 24 Hours of the world’s toughest selection process, a team of Army Rangers encounter a threat beyond their imagination. “

Before Alan Ritchson suits up for War Machine, he’s got a few more projects to get through. The actor is currently in production on Playdate with Kevin James. The action comedy follows Brian (James), a down-on-his-luck man and stay-at-home dad who accepts a playdate invitation from Jeff (Ritchson), who turns out to be an unexpected loose cannon. Once production wraps, Ritchson will be back to work on the third season of Reacher. The new season is based on Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series written by Lee Child. “ Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past, ” reads the synopsis of Persuader. “ DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion. Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past. “