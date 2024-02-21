Alan Ritchson and Kevin James to lead an action-comedy about stay-at-home dads on the loose in Playdate

Reacher’s Alan Ritchson and The King of Queen’s alum Kevin James team up to lead the stay-at-home dad action-comedy Playdate.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson and Here Comes the Boom actor Kevin James must learn how to play nice with each other for the forthcoming action-comedy Playdate. The duo brings dad jokes and action chops to the new project with Luke Greenfield (Let’s Be CopsThe AnimalThe Girl Next Door) directing from a script by Neil Goldman (ShrinkingCommunityScrubs).

According to DeadlinePlaydate revolves around “a down-on-his luck man, Brian (James), who was just fired from his job and becomes an unexpected stay-at-home dad to his 10-year-old son. On his first day, he accepts a playdate invitation from Jeff (Ritchson), another stay-at-home dad, who turns out to be an unexpected loose cannon. The two fathers and their sons spend the day on the run, facing a deadly conspiracy.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to see such an incredible team come together for Playdate. Alan and Kevin are such a great duo and their chemistry in such a short time is something you can only hope for. Luke has proved time and time again to deliver high-concept comedies that are grounded yet relatable. I can’t remember the last time we had such a great, laugh-out-loud comedy, and I know Playdate will deliver,” said producer Mark Fasano.

Midnight Run has always been one of my favorite films and this is a great opportunity to reach for that magic. Neil has written an action-comedy that’s all about grounded, relatable characters and their relationships, and that’s the type of film we’re all dying to see again. And this duo of Alan & Kevin is going to capture that magic. This film came together so perfectly because of Mark, Jeffrey and Dan, and that’s a beautiful, rare thing these days,” Greenfield remarked about the perfect chemistry of Playdate.

Invoking the film Midnight Run is a bold move. The Martin Brest-directed action-comedy starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin is considered a classic by fans of the genre, making Greenfield’s aspirations for Playdate intriguing. Alan Ritchson and Kevin James are an exciting combo to boot. They both display seasoned comedic chops, and Ritchson’s talent for action is something he’s been sharpening for years. Both actors are excited to star in Playdate, and we’re eager to learn more as the project continues. 

Source: Deadline
