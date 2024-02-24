Blue Mountain State sequel series with Alan Ritchson in the works

Before Alan Ritchson was Jack Reacher, he was Kevin “Thad” Castle, the Blue Mountain State football team captain in the cult TV comedy series. I’m not at all familiar with the series, but according to Deadline, Blue Mountain State is eyeing a comeback as a sequel series is being shopped.
Alan Ritchson would reprise his role for the Blue Mountain State sequel series, with Darin Brooks and Chris Romano also expected to return as Alex Moran and Sammy Cacciatore, respectively. The original series premiered on Spike TV (remember that?) in 2010 and aired for three seasons before it was cancelled. It followed three incoming freshmen attending Midwestern college football powerhouse Blue Mountain State who must quickly adapt to college life and juggle football, girls, classes, and nonstop hazing. Over the years, the series has gathered a cult following, even spawning a Kickstarter-funded follow-up movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.
It’s not clear where the Blue Mountain State sequel series will wind up if it moves forward, but Deadline guesses that it could either be Amazon, which streams the Jack Reacher series, or Netflix, where the show has picked up a new audience.
As for Reacher, the third season of the hugely popular series is currently shooting in Toronto and is based on Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series written by Lee Child. “Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past,” reads the synopsis of Persuader. “DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion. Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past.” Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy recently joined the cast as series regulars.
Follow the JOBLO MOVIE NETWORK
Follow us on YOUTUBE
Follow ARROW IN THE HEAD
Follow AITH on YOUTUBE