Blue Mountain State sequel series with Alan Ritchson in the works

Before Alan Ritchson was Jack Reacher, he was Kevin “Thad” Castle, the Blue Mountain State football team captain in the cult TV comedy series. I’m not at all familiar with the series, but according to Deadline, Blue Mountain State is eyeing a comeback as a sequel series is being shopped.

Alan Ritchson would reprise his role for the Blue Mountain State sequel series, with Darin Brooks and Chris Romano also expected to return as Alex Moran and Sammy Cacciatore, respectively. The original series premiered on Spike TV (remember that?) in 2010 and aired for three seasons before it was cancelled. It followed three incoming freshmen attending Midwestern college football powerhouse Blue Mountain State who must quickly adapt to college life and juggle football, girls, classes, and nonstop hazing. Over the years, the series has gathered a cult following, even spawning a Kickstarter-funded follow-up movie, Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadland.

It’s not clear where the Blue Mountain State sequel series will wind up if it moves forward, but Deadline guesses that it could either be Amazon, which streams the Jack Reacher series, or Netflix, where the show has picked up a new audience.