Reacher: Anthony Michael Hall joins season 3 of the Prime Video series

Ol’ Brian Johnson has come a long way from the halls of Shermer High School. Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios have announced that Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of Reacher season 3 as a series regular.
Anthony Michael Hall will play Zachary Beck, “a formidable and successful businessman, Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation.” Another new addition to the cast of the third season is Sonya Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth), who will be playing Susan Duffy, “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.“
Reacher season 3 is currently shooting in Toronto and is based on Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series written by Lee Child. “Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past,” reads the synopsis of Persuader. “DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion. Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past.“
Reacher stars Alan Richardson as the title character, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. He travels the country as a drifter, carrying no phone and only the barest of essentials. Maria Stern will also be returning as Frances Neagley, a corporate security professional who served with Reacher in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. The series has proven to be quite a success for Prime Video, with the second season doubling its audience and reigning supreme as the #1 title on the streaming service during its premiere weekend.
As a long-time fan of Anthony Michael Hall, it’s exciting to see him joining Reacher; and speaking of Hall, you’ll want to check back here tomorrow as we’ll be dropping a pretty spectacular interview with the actor.
