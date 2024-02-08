Reacher: Anthony Michael Hall joins season 3 of the Prime Video series

Ol’ Brian Johnson has come a long way from the halls of Shermer High School. Prime Video, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios have announced that Anthony Michael Hall has joined the cast of Reacher season 3 as a series regular.

Anthony Michael Hall will play Zachary Beck, “ a formidable and successful businessman, Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation. ” Another new addition to the cast of the third season is Sonya Cassidy (The Man Who Fell to Earth), who will be playing Susan Duffy, “ an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor. “

Reacher season 3 is currently shooting in Toronto and is based on Persuader, the seventh book in the Jack Reacher series written by Lee Child. “ Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past, ” reads the synopsis of Persuader. “ DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion. Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past. “

Reacher stars Alan Richardson as the title character, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life. He travels the country as a drifter, carrying no phone and only the barest of essentials. Maria Stern will also be returning as Frances Neagley, a corporate security professional who served with Reacher in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. The series has proven to be quite a success for Prime Video, with the second season doubling its audience and reigning supreme as the #1 title on the streaming service during its premiere weekend.

As a long-time fan of Anthony Michael Hall, it’s exciting to see him joining Reacher; and speaking of Hall, you’ll want to check back here tomorrow as we’ll be dropping a pretty spectacular interview with the actor.