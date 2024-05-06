Chance Perdomo will not be replaced in Gen V S2

Producers of Gen V announced that Andre Anderson, the character played by the late Chance Perdomo, will not be replaced.

The loss of actor Chance Perdomo in March from a motorcycle accident was devastating to fans. Such a young talent Perdomo was, the impact of his death was felt throughout the industry. It, too, brought up the question of what would become of his character on The Boys spin-off Gen V. Now, a decision has been made over Perdomo and Gen V, and it’s probably just what fans were expecting and hoping.

Producers posted the following statement on the official Gen V Instagram: “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to refract our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

Gen V was renewed back in October 2023 while the first season was still being released on Amazon Prime Video. Surely we were all looking forward to having the entire core cast return, but with Perdomo’s tragic death just a few months later, we all anticipated that serious changes would have to take place on Gen V. Really, this is the most respectful way to go about the character of Andre Anderson.

Dying at just 27, Perdomo no doubt had a prospective acting career ahead of him. Outside of Gen V, Perdomo had made his mark on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, playing her cousin Ambrose. There, too, was a fantastic BAFTA-nominated performance in Killed by My Debt. On the movie front, he had a supporting role in the trilogy of After We Fell, After Ever Happy and After Everything.

With Gen V now crossing over with The Boys, it could have eventually given Chance Perdomo an opportunity to develop his character even more. Unfortunately, we will never see just where Andre Anderson could have gone, although it is ultimately probably the right decision to retire the character at this point.

Do you think not recasting Chance Perdomo’s character on Gen V is a good idea? What were you hoping to see the late actor do in the future?

