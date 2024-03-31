Chance Perdomo, star of Gen V, dead at 27

Chance Perdomo, one of the leads on the Boys spin-off series Gen V, which streams on Prime Video, has died. According to reports, the 27-year-old actor was fatally injured in a motorcycle accident. Perdomo played Andre Anderson, one of the lead characters, who was being set up for a major arc in season two. According to Deadline, the second season will now be pushed due to the tragedy, which I’m sure hits all involved with the show quite hard.

In addition to Gen V, Perdomo also played a leading role in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina opposite Kiernan Shipka. In a statement to the trades, the producing team behind Gen V said, “We can’t quite wrap our heads around this. For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and, more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Indeed, Perdomo’s death hit fans of the show hard, with many of them posting their shock and disbelief on social media. While it’s sad when anyone passes away, the fact that Perdomo was so young and just at the start of his career hits extra hard. Indeed, he seemed like an up-and-comer, with Gen V popular with both fans and critics. His character would have likely become a mainstay of the show, and his career would have taken off in the years to come. To all of Perdomo’s friends, fans and colleagues, we here at JoBlo wish you the best. Rest in peace.