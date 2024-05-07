Wednesday Season 2 starts production in Ireland with added cast members

The creepiness and kookiness that became Netflix‘s new hit show and solidified Jenna Ortega as the next big thing has started production for season 2. The streaming giant has announced the commencement of filming for Wednesday in Ireland with a cast photo and news of added cast members. Fan-favorite Thing delivered new scripts to the cast on set – you can view the video HERE. Thing also takes center stage on Netflix’s newly launched Tik Tok channel, aka “Thing Tok,” dedicated to all things Wednesday from Thing’s unique perspective.

Some of the actors who appeared in season one have been upgraded to series regulars, including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. New series regulars also include Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire), Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). The guest stars for season 2 will include the original Fester from the 90s movies Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash), Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream) and Joonas Suotamo.

Wednesday‘s Creators/Writers/ Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar have expressed their excitement of this upcoming season, saying, “We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.” The first season of Wednesday consisted of eight episodes. The show comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as “a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.”