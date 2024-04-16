Steve Buscemi is getting creepy and kooky by joining the cast of Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2

Hello, fellow kids! Fargo and The Big Lebowski actor Steve Buscemi is ready to snap his fingers for Wednesday Season 2! The veteran actor joins Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Luis Guzmán, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and others for another round of supernatural hijinks featuring Addams Family members and supernatural citizens of a strange world.

Details for Steve Buscemi’s character remain a mystery, though sources close to the production say he could play the new principal of Nevermore Academy. While the first season ended with Wednesday solving a series of mysterious and gruesome murders, information about Wednesday Season 2 is scarce. Regarding the hit show’s sophomore season, Jenna Ortega says the new season will focus more on horror than romance. So, a little less Riverdale and more of what the Addams Family brand is known for? That sounds promising to me.

Steve Buscemi is famous for starring in films like Reservoir Dogs, Fargo, and Monsters Inc. and TV series such as Miracle Workers, The Sopranos, and Boardwalk Empire. With his unique features, wily energy, and eagerness to embrace the “strange” in cinema, I can’t think of a more perfect addition to Wednesday Season 2.

Vanity Fair asked Ortega about a previous quote where she said Wednesday season 2 would be more episodic, with each episode coming off like a standalone movie, and that it would lean further into horror. She responded, “I’ve just been reading scripts. By the time we actually start shooting, it will have been over two years since we wrapped. So internally, mentally, I’m like, ‘Okay, do I start prepping myself now?’ I don’t consider myself Method or anything like that, but I do think it’s very normal for actors to naturally acclimate or take in the surroundings of their characters, especially when you’re doing something like that for so long. It might be time to start getting a little more sarcastic again or watching different movies again to get into the mindset. But even reading scripts has been exciting, seeing all of the new characters that are coming in. We’re definitely expanding on the supernatural world. Our show had all sorts of werewolves and vampires and da-ta-da. And I think we expand on that a little bit. “

When asked to elaborate on the idea of each episode seeming like a standalone movie, she said, “I mean, in the first season we had episodes that really stood out visually, like the dance episode was a really big one for people, and that setting was very particular and it felt like Prom Night, a little bit, or Carrie. Every episode [of season 2] that I’ve read so far is like that. It just stands out on its own as a very memorable scene or bit or setting, which I think is what I’m most excited for because to pull that off for eight episodes is, I think, really incredible and really lucky.”

Are you excited about Steve Buscemi joining the Wednesday Season 2 cast? Let us know in the comments section below.