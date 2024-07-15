Wednesday Season 2: Everything We Know

Plot details, casting, filming locations, and all the other news about the new season of the Netflix series.

What Do We Know About the second season of Wednesday? More thank you may think. The Jenna Ortega-led series by Tim Burton took the beloved characters from The Addams Family in an all-new direction. With casting announcements, plot twists from the first season, and more, we know what is to come. So, let’s jump in and discuss.

Season Two will bring back most of the main cast from the first season.

Ortega will be back as the title character alongside Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) have all become series regulars. Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will be back as guest stars, while Percy Hynes White (Xavier), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin and Tyler’s father), and Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka) will not be returning.

More famous faces join the cast this season.

New additions to the cast this season include Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) as Barry Dort, Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie) as Capri, Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale), and Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue). Announced guest stars include original Addams Family film star Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) as Gradmama, Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash) as Dr. Fairburn, Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve), Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know), Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream), and Chewbacca actor Joonas Suotamo.

There will be an emphasis on horror over romance.

An executive producer this season, Jenna Ortega, has stated that season two will shift the focus to scares over teenage relationships. At the Emmys, Ortega said the second season is more action-packed, with each episode feeling more cinematic.

There could be a reunion for Christopher Lloyd and Christina Ricci.

While we do not know who Christopher Lloyd will portray nor whether Christina Ricci’s Marilyn Thornhill escaped at the end of the first season, the potential for the co-stars of the Barry Sonnenfeld films is an exciting possibility. The original Uncle Fester and Wednesday Addams sharing the screen would be very cool to see, but maybe this is indicative that Angelica Huston could drop in at some point as well.

Season 2 will expand on members of The Addams Family.

With Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez upped to regulars after guest roles in the first season, plus the addition of Joanna Lumley as Grandmama, it seems like Wednesday’s exploits at Nevermore Academy will be shown alongside additional glimpses at her home life. At a minimum, the relationship between Wednesday and her parents will be more central this season.

The main plot of the new season remains a mystery.

At the end of the first season, Wednesday defeated the ghost of Joseph Crackstone, who was working with Laurel (Christina Ricci) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan). In the final moments, we see Hunter escape from custody, and Wednesday receive a threat from a stalker, but how that will shake out in season two remains to be seen.

Season Two will likely arrive in 2025.

With production starting in Ireland in July of 2024, it seems unlikely that the series will be ready to premiere by Halloween, let alone by Christmas. With a solid amount of special effects work needed, it seems unrealistic for the production to wrap with enough time to debut this year.

Stay tuned to JoBlo.com as we learn more about Season Two of Wednesday and your other favorite shows. What do you expect to see in the upcoming season of Wednesday? Let us know in the comments, click like, and subscribe to follow all of our latest original videos.