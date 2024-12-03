Wednesday season 2 has wrapped filming

Season 2 of the hit Netflix series Wednesday has been filming since May, but it appears that production has now wrapped

Season 2 of the hit Netflix Addams Family series Wednesday has been filming in Ireland since May, but a crew member’s social media post has revealed that filming on the new batch of episodes has now wrapped! The What’s on Netflix account shared a look at some of the crew member’s wrap gifts, which included a Thank You card that was written as if it was from Wednesday Addams herself.

Late last week, it was confirmed that WEDNESDAY season 2 had finished filming! pic.twitter.com/T10JRePL1m — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 1, 2024

Wednesday wrote, “ To My Grim Companions, I offer my thanks for the many hours of blood, sweat, and ominous lighting that went into this production. If I had the capacity for warmth, I might even say it was a pleasure. But let’s not get carried away. Eternally ungrateful, Wednesday Addams. “

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character and beyond Wednesday, other members of the Addams Family include Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Uncle Fester has only appeared on one episode of Wednesday so far, but we recently heard that the character might be getting his own spin-off series. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things), Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Heather Matarazzo (Scream), and Joonas Suotamo (The Acolyte).

The cast of season 1 also included Christina Ricci as botanical sciences teacher Marilyn Thornhill; Riki Lindhome as Wednesday’s therapist Dr. Valerine Kinbot; Joy Sunday as Siren Nevermore student Bianca Barclay; Emma Myers as Wednesday’s sunny roommate Enid Sinclair; Hunter Doohan as townie Tyler Galpin; Moosa Mostafa as quirky Nevermore student Eugene Otinger; Georgie Farmer as awkward and shy Nevermore student Ajax Petropolus; Naomi J. Ogawa as vampire Nevermore student Yoko Tanaka; Percy Hynes White as supernaturally artistic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe; Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Tyler’s father, who has a vendetta against Gomez; Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, “the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams”; Victor Dorobantu as Thing, the non-verbal disembodied hand; George Burcea as Lurch; Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker; Iman Marson as Lucas Walker; William Houston as Joseph Crackstone; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago; Oliver Watson as Kent; Calum Ross as Rowan; and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina. Some of them are returning for Wednesday season 2, some are not.

Tim Burton is directing half of season 2, which is the same thing he did for the first season. That means Burton is at the helm of four of the season’s eight episodes.

Wednesday season 2 is expected to start streaming on Netflix sometime in 2025. Are you looking forward to the new episodes, and are you glad to hear that filming has wrapped? Let us know by leaving a comment below.