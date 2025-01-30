Netflix offers a preview of their 2025 TV series slate with “You’re Not Ready” trailer

We expect to see the a lot of announcements, clips, images, and other goodies from the Netflix streaming service today, and the action begins with the unveiling of the streamer’s 2025 TV slate – which is previewed in the fun “You’re Not Ready” trailer embedded above. In this trailer, a Netflix subscriber finds herself taking a journey through some of the many TV shows coming to the streamer this year, including Squid Game season 3, Wednesday season 2, the Cobra Kai finale, The Witcher season 4, and Stranger Things season 5. Don’t expect to see much in the way of show footage in the trailer; this is just about the subscriber’s adventure. Netflix had the actress who stars in the ad do a lot of stuff for this 3 minute promo, but unfortunately they didn’t reveal her name, so I can’t credit her for her work.

The trailer ends with a long list of titles that are coming to Netflix – but if you just want to see a list of TV series titles that don’t speed by, here’s what Netflix has revealed (to Deadline) about their 2025 TV slate:

JANUARY

⬥WWE Monday Night RAW

⬥ American Primeval

⬥SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 1

⬥ The Night Agent S2

⬥ American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson

⬥ Mo S2

⬥The Recruit S2

FEBRUARY

⬥ Apple Cider Vinegar – February 6

⬥ Sweet Magnolias S4 – February 6

⬥ Surviving Black Hawk Down – February 10

⬥ Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13

⬥ Love is Blind S8 – February 14

⬥ American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17

⬥ Court of Gold – February 18

⬥ Zero Day – February 20

⬥ The SAG Awards – February 23

⬥ Full Swing S3 – February 25

⬥ Running Point – February 27

MARCH

⬥ With Love, Meghan – March 4

⬥ Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black S1 Part 2 – March 6

⬥ American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden – March 10

⬥ Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney – March 12 (Weekly)

⬥ Temptation Island – March 12

⬥ Adolescence – March 13

⬥ The Residence – March 20

⬥ Survival of the Thickest S2 – March 27

APRIL

⬥ Devil May Cry – April 3

⬥ You S5 (Final Season) – April 24

JUNE

⬥ Ginny & Georgia S3 – June 5

⬥ Squid Game S3 – June 27

JULY

⬥ SAKAMOTO DAYS S1 Part 2

AUGUST

⬥ Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

COMING SOON

⬥ North of North – Spring 2025

⬥ Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025

⬥ Big Mouth Season 8 (Final Season) – Spring/Summer 2025

⬥ Untitled SEC Football Series – Summer 2025

⬥ Long Story Short – Fall 2025

ALSO SLATED FOR 2025

⬥ A Man on the Inside S2

⬥ The Abandons

⬥ America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S2

⬥ America’s Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys

⬥ Battle Camp

⬥ The Beast in Me

⬥ BET

⬥ Black Mirror S7

⬥ Black Rabbit

⬥ Building the Band

⬥ Chef’s Table: Legends

⬥ Death by Lightning

⬥ Department Q

⬥ The Diplomat S3

⬥ Emily in Paris S5

⬥ Forever

⬥ Formula 1: Drive to Survive S7

⬥ The Four Seasons

⬥ FUBAR S2

⬥ Gabby’s Dollhouse S11

⬥ Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer

⬥ Haunted Hotel (fka The Undervale)

⬥ Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3

⬥ Leanne

⬥ Love on the Spectrum S3

⬥ Million Dollar Secret

⬥ MONSTER S3

⬥ My Life with the Walter Boys S2

⬥ NFL Christmas Game Day

⬥ Nobody Wants This S2

⬥ Power Moves

⬥ Pulse

⬥ Ransom Canyon

⬥ The Sandman S2

⬥ The Seven Dials Mystery

⬥ Tyler Perry’s She the People

⬥ Sirens

⬥ Starting 5 S2

⬥ Stranger Things 5 (Final Season)

⬥ Tires S2

⬥ Too Much

⬥ Turning Point: Vietnam

⬥ Untamed

⬥ UNTOLD

⬥ Victoria Beckham Doc Series

⬥ The Vince Staples Show S2

⬥ The Waterfront

⬥ The Witcher

⬥ Wayward

⬥ Wednesday S2

⬥ Wolf King

What do you think of Netflix’s 2025 TV slate? Let us know by leaving a comment below.