Wednesday season 2 adds Lady Gaga to the cast

Lady Gaga is joining Jenna Ortega in the cast of Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming with Tim Burton at the helm of 4 episodes

By
Lady Gaga

Singer/songwriter Lady Gaga didn’t have anything to do with the first season of the hit Netflix Addams Family series Wednesday, but when video clips of Jenna Ortega’s “Goo Goo Muck” dance scene went viral, many fans replaced The Cramps’ song “Goo Goo Muck” with a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.” So Wednesday and Lady Gaga have been connected for a while now – and that connection is going to be deepened with the now-in-production season 2, as Deadline reports that Lady Gaga has been added to the cast of the show! Details on the character she’ll be playing have not been revealed.

Wednesday comes to us from Millar Gough Ink, Tim Burton Productions, Toluca Pictures, and MGM Television, and is described as a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore. Snap snap.

Jenna Ortega plays the title character and beyond Wednesday, other members of the Addams Family include Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Gomez and Morticia, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Uncle Fester has only appeared on one episode of Wednesday so far, but we recently heard that the character might be getting his own spin-off series. New additions to the cast for season 2 include Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski), Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie), Evie Templeton (Lord of Misrule), Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things), Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime), Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future), Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous), Thandiwe Newton (Westworld), Frances O’Connor (The Missing), Haley Joel Osment (Tusk), Heather Matarazzo (Scream), and Joonas Suotamo (The Acolyte).

The cast of season 1 also included Christina Ricci as botanical sciences teacher Marilyn Thornhill; Riki Lindhome as Wednesday’s therapist Dr. Valerine Kinbot; Joy Sunday as Siren Nevermore student Bianca Barclay; Emma Myers as Wednesday’s sunny roommate Enid Sinclair; Hunter Doohan as townie Tyler Galpin; Moosa Mostafa as quirky Nevermore student Eugene Otinger; Georgie Farmer as awkward and shy Nevermore student Ajax Petropolus; Naomi J. Ogawa as vampire Nevermore student Yoko Tanaka; Percy Hynes White as supernaturally artistic Nevermore student Xavier Thorpe; Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin, Tyler’s father, who has a vendetta against Gomez; Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, “the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with her former classmate Morticia Addams”; Victor Dorobantu as Thing, the non-verbal disembodied hand; George Burcea as Lurch; Tommie Earl Jenkins as Mayor Walker; Iman Marson as Lucas Walker; William Houston as Joseph Crackstone; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Deputy Santiago; Oliver Watson as Kent; Calum Ross as Rowan; and Johnna Dias Watson as Divina. Some of them are returning for Wednesday season 2, some are not.

Tim Burton is directing half of season 2, which is the same thing he did for the first season. That means Burton is at the helm of four of the season’s eight episodes.

Lady Gaga’s previous acting credits include The Sopranos, Machete Kills, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, American Horror Story, A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

What do you think of Lady Gaga joining the cast of Wednesday season 2? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie News
Lady Gaga is joining Jenna Ortega in the cast of Wednesday season 2, which is currently filming with Tim Burton at the helm of 4 episodes
Wednesday season 2 adds Lady Gaga to the cast
This year's Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day marathon is Potluck of the Stars, featuring some cool celebrity guests
Mystery Science Theater 3000’s 2024 Turkey Day marathon will feature guests Mark Hamill, Mike Flanagan, Matthew Lillard, & more
A new trailer has been released for director Leigh Whannell's version of the Universal classic Wolf Man, coming in January
Wolf Man: Leigh Whannell’s Universal monster revival gets a new trailer
A trailer has been released for the horror film Werewolf Game, featuring one of the final performances from Tony Todd
Werewolf Game trailer: Tony Todd stars in upcoming horror film
View All

About the Author

16302 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Wednesday News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles