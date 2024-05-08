Crystal Lake: A24 going a “different way” with the Friday the 13th prequel series as Bryan Fuller may no longer be involved

A24 is going a “different way” with Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel series, and it sounds like Bryan Fuller is no longer involved.

It’s been quite a week for Crystal Lake, the Friday the 13th prequel series which has been in development from Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller. Initial reports stated that A24 had pulled the plug on the project, but a subsequent report claimed it was still alive, just undergoing a “retooling.” Bryan Fuller has now taken to Instagram to address what’s going on with the series, and unfortunately, it sounds like he’s no longer involved.

Adapting classic horror is something I have some experience with,” Fuller wrote. “These shows require a vision that elevates and transforms, as well as delivers what audiences have come to expect, which is an ambitious and risky endeavor. It requires people to take the leap with me.

Fuller continued: “When it works, as with HANNIBAL, the results can be powerful for the storytellers and the audience. I couldn’t be more proud of the work my co-showrunner Jim Danger Gray and I were able to accomplish with our brilliant writing staff despite the challenges we faced. For reasons beyond our control, A24 has elected to go a different way with the material. We hope the final product will be something Friday the 13th fans all over the world will enjoy.

UPDATE: A24 taking machete to Crystal Lake series?

As we didn’t know all that much about Crystal Lake to begin with, it’s hard to tell what this new direction will mean. The project, which was given a straight-to-series order by Peacock in 2022, has been described as an “expanded prequel” which would feature Jason Voorhees as well as his mother, Pamela Voorhees. Adrienne King, who played Alice Hardy in the original Friday the 13th movie, had reportedly even signed on for a recurring role. All of this may be up in the air following the retooling of the project.

Bryan Fuller is no stranger to leaving projects behind, as he also exited Star Trek: Discovery during pre-production and departed American Gods after the first season.

