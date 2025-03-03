Interview: Anthony Michael Hall Talks Reacher Season 3

Everyone remembers the backlash at Tom Cruise‘s casting for the Jack Reacher movie, right? Fans of the book series had a very specific idea of what Jack Reacher should look like and a 5 foot 7 inch Tom Cruise wasn’t cutting it. Thankfully, that’s well in this character’s past as Alan Ritchson has taken up the mantle and constantly has people saying: “Holy shit! That’s a big boy!” An appropriate reaction when seeing someone like Reacher. And yet, there’s something about the Reacher series that has never quite clicked with me. That is until Season 3, which provides one of the most heart-pumping, electric, action-packed series I’ve ever witnessed.

I was lucky enough to talk to one of the villain’s bad guys, Anthony Michael Hall, all about the newest season. Hall is one of my favorite people to interview and he is always so humble. We touch on meeting showrunner Nick Santoro for the first time and even his personal Mount Rushmore. He also gets into why Alan Ritchson makes for such a great leader on set. As a big fan of The Passenger, I had to pick his brain about Johnny Berchtold, who plays his son this season. Based on the book “Persuader”, this season is obviously not going to be a surprise for book fans but us regular folks are eating good as there are more than enough twists and turns to keep you guessing. Check out Alex’s review HERE.

Reacher Season 3: Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Reacher‘s third season is now streaming Prime Video.