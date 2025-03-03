Interview: Anthony Michael Hall Talks Reacher Season 3

Anthony Michael Hall discusses being a bad guy in Reacher Season 3, as well as what a great leader Alan Ritchson is on set.

By

Everyone remembers the backlash at Tom Cruise‘s casting for the Jack Reacher movie, right? Fans of the book series had a very specific idea of what Jack Reacher should look like and a 5 foot 7 inch Tom Cruise wasn’t cutting it. Thankfully, that’s well in this character’s past as Alan Ritchson has taken up the mantle and constantly has people saying: “Holy shit! That’s a big boy!” An appropriate reaction when seeing someone like Reacher. And yet, there’s something about the Reacher series that has never quite clicked with me. That is until Season 3, which provides one of the most heart-pumping, electric, action-packed series I’ve ever witnessed.

I was lucky enough to talk to one of the villain’s bad guys, Anthony Michael Hall, all about the newest season. Hall is one of my favorite people to interview and he is always so humble. We touch on meeting showrunner Nick Santoro for the first time and even his personal Mount Rushmore. He also gets into why Alan Ritchson makes for such a great leader on set. As a big fan of The Passenger, I had to pick his brain about Johnny Berchtold, who plays his son this season. Based on the book “Persuader”, this season is obviously not going to be a surprise for book fans but us regular folks are eating good as there are more than enough twists and turns to keep you guessing. Check out Alex’s review HERE.

Reacher Season 3: Based on Lee Child’s novel Persuader, in the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Reacher‘s third season is now streaming Prime Video.

Reacher season 3

Tags: , , ,
icon More Interviews
Interview: Anthony Michael Hall Talks Reacher Season 3
Interview: Keanu Reeves Talks to JoBlo about his new show Visionaries
Interview: Natalie Morales, and Sonequa Martin-Green Talk PTSD Drama, My Dead Friend Zoe + Producer Travis Kelce Chimes In
Interview: Lucy Liu and Director Simon West Discuss The Difficulty Of Indie Action With Old Guy
View All

About the Author

366 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest TV News

Load more articles