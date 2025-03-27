Reacher: Alan Ritchson was knocked unconscious while filming season 3 fight

Alan Ritchson has gotten into some scraps during his time on Reacher, but a fight in the recent season 3 finale was on another level, as the actor told Entertainment Weekly that he was actually knocked unconscious while filming the sequence.

“ I get the bright idea to shoot a stunt in a way, because I was like, ‘I want the audience to know that I’m doing this for us. I’m taking one for Reacher and we’re all in this together,’ ” Ritchson explained, “ and so I wanted the camera to come up and just stay on my face the whole time while I get smashed through a table on the barn floor. “

Ritchson says he got into a “ huge fight ” with his stunt team because they didn’t want him to do it for obvious reasons. “ I was like, ‘I’m doing it. We’re doing it,’ ” he said. “ And I won. Reluctantly, they’re like, ‘You better not die because we said you’re going to die, and we tried to warn you.’ ” Unfortunately, the stunt became an “I told you so” moment as Ritchson was knocked out almost immediately.

“ I got picked up and we worked out the camera thing a few times and he slammed me through the table so hard, I went through it into the seventh circle of hell, ” Ritchson said. “ And I woke up a day and a half later. When I came to, I had to tell my kids that I felt great, because they were on set, and I didn’t want them to think that like, dad died and was going to not be okay. It was the worst few minutes of my life. “

Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the new season, saying it “ may be the best Reacher adaptation yet. ” You can check out the full review right here.