Reacher: Alan Ritchson was knocked unconscious while filming season 3 fight

Alan Ritchson has gotten into some scraps during his time on Reacher, but a fight in the recent season 3 finale was on another level, as the actor told Entertainment Weekly that he was actually knocked unconscious while filming the sequence.
“I get the bright idea to shoot a stunt in a way, because I was like, ‘I want the audience to know that I’m doing this for us. I’m taking one for Reacher and we’re all in this together,’” Ritchson explained, “and so I wanted the camera to come up and just stay on my face the whole time while I get smashed through a table on the barn floor.“
Ritchson says he got into a “huge fight” with his stunt team because they didn’t want him to do it for obvious reasons. “I was like, ‘I’m doing it. We’re doing it,’” he said. “And I won. Reluctantly, they’re like, ‘You better not die because we said you’re going to die, and we tried to warn you.’” Unfortunately, the stunt became an “I told you so” moment as Ritchson was knocked out almost immediately.
“I got picked up and we worked out the camera thing a few times and he slammed me through the table so hard, I went through it into the seventh circle of hell,” Ritchson said. “And I woke up a day and a half later. When I came to, I had to tell my kids that I felt great, because they were on set, and I didn’t want them to think that like, dad died and was going to not be okay. It was the worst few minutes of my life.“
Our own Alex Maidy was a big fan of the new season, saying it “may be the best Reacher adaptation yet.” You can check out the full review right here.
Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season. “Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.” A spinoff series focusing on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is also in the works and started shooting last month.
