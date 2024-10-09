Alan Ritchson will return for Reacher Season 4 as Prime Video renews the series shortly after greenligting the Neagley spinoff

Prime Video is all in on Alan Ritchson and his mega-popular Reacher series. The studio announced Reacher Season 4 on Wednesday, just a few days after greenlighting The Untitled Neagley Project, a spinoff of the Reacher series starring Maria Sten. The second season of Reacher did gangbusters for Prime Video in 2023 after becoming the most-viewed release on the streaming platform.

According to Prime Video, Reacher Season 3 is inspired by the seventh book in Lee Child’s best-selling series, Persuader. In the book, Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past. Maria Sten reprises her role as Frances Neagley in Season 3, with Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richters along for the action-packed ride.

“Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios.”

For more details about what to expect for Reacher Season 3, check out Amazon’s official description for the Lee Child novel Persuader below:

Jack Reacher lives for the moment. Without a home. Without commitment. And with a burning desire to right wrongs – and rewrite his own agonizing past. DEA Susan Duffy is living for the future, knowing that she has made a terrible mistake by putting one of her own female agents into a death trap within a heavily guarded Maine mansion.

Staging a brilliant ruse, Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise. Trying to rescue an agent whose time is running out, Reacher enters a crime lord’s waterfront fortress. There, he will find a world of secrecy and violence – and confront some unfinished business from his own past.

Alan Ritchson has two film projects in production, including the Patrick Hughes action thriller War Machine and the Potsy Ponciroli-directed crim drama Motor City. War Machine, starring Dennis Quaid, Esai Morales, and Jai Courtney, focuses on the final recruits of a grueling special ops boot camp who encounter a deadly force from beyond this world. In Motor City, Ritchson plays John Miller, who, in 1970s Detroit, falls in love with a local gangster’s girl. In retaliation, the gangster enacts a frame job to send the innocent man to prison. Life ruined, Miller plots a revenge campaign against the man who took his girl away.

