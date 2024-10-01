Neagley: Prime Video’s Reacher spin-off has officially been given a series order at Amazon

The Reacher character of Frances Neagley will be venturing off into her own cases now that Amazon is moving forward with her own show.

By
reacher, neagley

It was reported last month that a popular side character from Prime Video’s Reacher was in the works to get her own spin-off. Now, Deadline is reporting that the Frances Neagley-focused series has officially been ordered at Amazon. The show, tentatively titled Neagley will star Maria Sten as the titular character. The character of Neagley is a corporate security professional and former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. It is also being reported that Ritchson is set to appear in the spinoff as a guest star, reprising his role as Reacher.

Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, stated, “As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision. With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

Maria Sten would express her enthusiasm in taking the character in further direction, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora partners with Nicholas Wootton on the development. The two have also previously worked together on the series Prison Break. Both are also set to executive produce as well as serve as dual showrunners on the series. Neagley will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television, along with CBS Studios, which recently absorbed the original slate of co-producer Paramount TV Studios.

Santora and Wootton commented, “Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher. Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

Joining Santora and Wootton, the series is set to be executive-produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. They will be joined by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Also, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will be overseeing the project for Skydance.

Source: Deadline
Tags: , , , ,
icon More TV News
reacher, neagley
Neagley: Prime Video’s Reacher spin-off has officially been given a series order at Amazon
Josh Brolin, Green Lantern
Josh Brolin confirms those Green Lantern talks & comments on Kyle Chandler taking the role
Stranger Things, Frank Darabont
Frank Darabont hasn’t directed for 11 years but was convinced to come back for the final season of Stranger Things
Ryan Murphy’s adaptation of the page-turning thriller The Beauty gets a series order at FX with Evan Peters, Anthony Ramos, and more leading the cast
View All

About the Author

1937 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest Reacher News

Latest TV News

Load more articles