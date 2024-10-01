Neagley: Prime Video’s Reacher spin-off has officially been given a series order at Amazon

The Reacher character of Frances Neagley will be venturing off into her own cases now that Amazon is moving forward with her own show.

It was reported last month that a popular side character from Prime Video’s Reacher was in the works to get her own spin-off. Now, Deadline is reporting that the Frances Neagley-focused series has officially been ordered at Amazon. The show, tentatively titled Neagley will star Maria Sten as the titular character. The character of Neagley is a corporate security professional and former military colleague of Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) in the Army’s 110th Special Investigations Unit. It is also being reported that Ritchson is set to appear in the spinoff as a guest star, reprising his role as Reacher.

Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, stated, “As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision. With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike.”

Maria Sten would express her enthusiasm in taking the character in further direction, “I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background. She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora partners with Nicholas Wootton on the development. The two have also previously worked together on the series Prison Break. Both are also set to executive produce as well as serve as dual showrunners on the series. Neagley will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television, along with CBS Studios, which recently absorbed the original slate of co-producer Paramount TV Studios.

Santora and Wootton commented, “Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher. Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

Joining Santora and Wootton, the series is set to be executive-produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. They will be joined by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Also, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will be overseeing the project for Skydance.