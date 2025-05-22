Fortune: Alan Ritchson to star in Indiana Jones-inspired adventure movie

THR reports that Skydance is in negotiations to acquire Fortune, an action-adventure movie that will star Alan Ritchson. Plot details are being kept under wrap, but the project has been described as Memento meets Raiders of the Lost Ark. That sounds intriguing.

Deals haven’t been signed yet, but Neil Widener & Gavin James (A Mincraft Movie) will write the script based on their own short story. Jerry Bruckheimer will produce the project alongside Ritchson.

Ritchson’s star has risen considerably thanks to the massive success of Reacher. The third season of the series premiered on Prime Video earlier this year, and our own Alex Maidy stated that it “ may be the best Reacher adaptation yet. ” You can check out the full review right here.

Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season. “ Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season, ” said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios. “ We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios. “

Ritchson recently teased on Instagram that he’s in the midst of working on stunts for the new season. “ Season 4 is going to be the most intensely physical season yet, ” he said. “ My body is ready. ” He added that this may be the “ best season yet. “

A Reacher spinoff series focusing on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) is also in the works and has been shooting since February. Ritchson is expected to make an appearance in the series. “ Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice, ” reads the description. “ Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil. “

Ritchson’s next project will see him starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in The Man with the Bag. The film finds Santa enlisting the help of a petty criminal after his sack of presents is stolen.