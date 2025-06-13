Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggum, and more are joining Alan Ritchson for Reacher Season 4

One of Prime Video’s runaway hits, Reacher, is ready to invite eight more actors to the party for its upcoming Season 4 production. The hard-hitting series, starring Alan Ritchson (Fast X, Ordinary Angels, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare) as Jack Reacher, is based on Lee Child’s book series, with showrunner Nick Santora, Amazon, MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios at the helm.

Jay Baruchel (Fubar, This Is the End), Sydelle Noel (GLOW, Daughter of the Wolf), Indonesian singer-actress Agnez Mo (Pernikahan), Indonesian-French singer Anggun (Levitating) and Kevin Corrigan (Poker Face, The Departed) feature as series regulars and Kevin Weisman (Marvel’s Runaways, Suits LA), Marc Blucas (My Life with the Walter Boys, Knight and Day) and Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) as recurring guest stars in Season 4.

Reacher Season 4 revolves around events from Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow. Check out the synopsis for the 13th installment of Child’s Jack Reacher series below, courtesy of Amazon:

New York City. Two in the morning. A subway car heading uptown. Jack Reacher, plus five other passengers. Four are okay. The fifth isn’t. And if you think Reacher isn’t going to get involved . . . then you don’t know Jack.

Susan Mark, the fifth passenger, had a big secret, and her plain little life was being watched in Washington, California, and Afghanistan—by dozens of people with one thing in common: They’re all lying to Reacher. A little. A lot. Or just enough to get him killed. A race has begun through the streets of Manhattan, a maze crowded with violent, skilled soldiers on all sides of a shadow war. For Jack Reacher, a man who trusts no one and likes it that way, the finish line comes when you finally get face-to-face and look your worst enemy in the eye.

While some studios like to keep characters a mystery, Amazon is ready to reveal who the new additions will play in the upcoming season: Baruchel will play Jacob Merrick, a small-town policeman. Noel plays Tamara Green, a detective with the Philadelphia police department. Mo stars as Lila Hoth, a young Indonesian woman who, alongside her mother, Amisha Hoth (Anggun), travels to Philly to track down Lila’s American biological father. Corrigan will flash a badge as Detective Docherty, Tamara’s partner.

Weisman will join Reacher Season 4 as Russell Plum, a freelance journalist in Washington, D.C., who has been surveilling a suspected CIA Black Site. Blucas will play John Samson, a U.S. Congressman. Finally, Robertson will play his wife, Elsbeth Samson.

Reacher continues to rank high on Prime subscribers’ must-watch list several seasons into the streamer’s gritty presentation of Child’s beloved rough-and-tumble character. My friends lovingly call Reacher a “Dad show,” though they insist I will also adore it. I’ve yet to check it out but plan to add it to my list. How about you?