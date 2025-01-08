Reacher season 3 gets a trailer ahead of February premiere

Reacher season 3 will be reaching the Prime Video streaming service very soon, with the first three episodes of the new season dropping on February 20th and the remaining episodes airing every Thursday until March 27th. With that three episode premiere date right around the corner, a trailer for Reacher season 3 has made its way online and can be seen in the embed above.

Here’s the official logline: In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past.

Series star Alan Ritchson is joined in the cast by Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie, and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot. As you can see in the trailer, Maria Sten is also back as Frances Neagley, a character who is getting her own spin-off series.

Prime Video‘s Reacher series is based on a series of novels written by Lee Child. The first season of the show was based on Killing Floor, the first Reacher novel Child ever wrote. The second season jumped ahead to the eleventh book, Bad Luck and Trouble. Reacher season 3 is based on the seventh book, Persuader. The ninth book, One Shot, and the eighteenth book, Never Go Back, were previously turned into feature films starring Tom Cruise.

Reacher is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios. The show is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (FUBAR, Prison Break), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner. In addition to Santora and Child, Ritchson serves as an executive producer, along with Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid are the executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

Will you be watching Reacher season 3? Check out the trailer and let us know by leaving a comment below – and if you’re wondering, yes, Prime Video has already renewed the show for a fourth season.