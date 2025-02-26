Neagley: The Reacher spin-off announces five new regulars to the cast

The Reacher spin-off is in production with Maria Sten back in her role. She will be joined by five new cast members for her series.

Reacher season 3 will be reaching the Prime Video streaming service very soon, with the first three episodes of the new season dropping on February 20th and the remaining episodes airing every Thursday until March 27th. With that three episode premiere date right around the corner, a trailer for Reacher season 3 has made its way online. However, late last year, a Frances Neagley-focused series was officially ordered at Amazon. The show, officially titled Neagley, will star Maria Sten as the titular character.

The series has started production and Variety reports that five new names have been added to the cast as regulars. The actors cast on the show are Greyston Holt (The Night Agent, Riverdale) as Detective Hudson Riley; Jasper Jones (King Ivory) as Keno; Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Mortal Kombat 2) as Renee; Matthew Del Negro (Mayor of Kingstown, City on a Hill) as Pierce Woodrow; and Damon Herriman (Justified, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lawrence Cole.

The official synopsis reads,

“Frances Neagley is a private investigator in Chicago. When she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

Reacher executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora partners with Nicholas Wootton on the development. The two have also previously worked together on the series Prison Break. Both are also set to executive produce as well as serve as dual showrunners on the series. Neagley will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Skydance Television, along with CBS Studios, which recently absorbed the original slate of co-producer Paramount TV Studios.

Santora and Wootton commented, “Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in Reacher. Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique.”

Joining Santora and Wootton, the series is set to be executive-produced by Lee Child, Don Granger, and Lisa Kussner. They will be joined by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell for Skydance Television. Also, Carolyn Harris, Kenny Madrid, and Niko Fernandez will be overseeing the project for Skydance.



